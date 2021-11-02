My vision for a proud T&T

Shortened version of address by Honorary Doctorate of Law awardee Lynette Seebaran-Suite at the graduation ceremonies of the UWI October 2021 .
May I start with expressing my humblest appreciation of the recognition accorded to me and by extension the women’s movement and the legal fraternity of Trinidad and Tobago on the occasion of this award to me of an Honorary Doctorate of Laws.
On an occasion such as this, I will take the liberty of sketching out the outline of the women’s movement in Trinidad and Tobago, as I experienced it, and take a rare opportunity to pay tribute to many of the stalwarts, individuals and organisations working in gender justice with whom it has been my privilege to collaborate since the decade of the 80s and continuing up to the present.
Many names easily come to mind, such as our late first Minister of Government with responsibility for Gender Affairs, Elmina Clarke-Allen....the late Wilbert Permell, former St Augustine Campus Registrar, who along with myself, Jackie Burgess, Glennis Hyacinth and others led ASPIRE.
It was during ASPIRE’s tenure that, despite the criminal provisions in the Offences Against the Person Act, it was clarified that it was lawful for a doctor to perform a termination if in his clinical judgment it was necessary to preserve the life and physical and mental health of the pregnant woman. It was during this period that the Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action (CAFRA) was formed as a regional organisation under the auspices of UN Women, the Trinidad branch of which was most latterly led by Tara Ramoutar whom we recently lost.
This was the era of the formation of such organisations as Women Working for Social Progress (Working Women) led by the likes of Merle Hodge and Rhoda Reddock, both University based, the latter of whom became this Campus’ first woman principal. It was in this era as well that Diana Mahabir Wyatt founded the Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV) now ably visioned by another stalwart Roberta Clarke, late of UN Women. This organisation has continued to work in tandem with the Rape Crisis Society. Such organisations such as CAISO led by Colin Robinson focusing on gay rights operated in solidarity with the women’s movement.
Hazel Brown, another colossus, continues to head the Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women (the Network). Folade Mutota of WINAD must also be mentioned. Indeed, such was the collaboration between this interlocking network of NGO’s that it was difficult to tell where one organisation ended and the other began. Donna Da Costa Martinez provided yeoman’s service in leading the Family Planning Association of Trinidad and Tobago in servicing the sexual and reproductive health needs of the nation’s women, men, boys and girls.
As the mother of an adult daughter who lives and practices as a doctor abroad and as a soon-to-be-grandmother, fingers crossed, I would like to describe the kind of society that would ideally greet them on taking up residence in Trinidad and Tobago.
• A society which has sufficiently matured politically and which has risen above the challenges associated with its plural nature so that there is a shared vision for development, opportunity for all, and a recognition of the steps needed to remedy the systemic historical ills engendered by the circumstances of our arrival on these islands.
•A society which develops a progressive vision and engages in rigorous forward planning for the best and highest uses of its natural and human resources.
•A society which recognises the global challenges of climate change, environmental degradation, globalisation, the brutalist forms of capitalism we observe in our metropolitan neighbours.
• A society which is committed to eradicating poverty, giving land to the landless, fostering a spirit of mutual help between groups, of entrepreneurship and innovation, and which is committed to seeking meaningful reparations for the ravages of the transatlantic slave trade.
• A society which tackles head on the need to revolutionise our educational system from the earliest ages to equip our peoples to participate in the fourth and emerging fifth industrial revolutions, the digital age and the age of burgeoning technological innovation.
• A society which protects, preserves, enhances and rebuilds our heritage landscapes and built environment and our unique forms of cultural expression.
• A society devoted to wellness, the encouragement of sport and exercise which recognises the evils of drug abuse, obesity and unhealthy lifestyles.
• A society genuinely committed to gender justice and gender equality such that we routinely socialise and educate our children away from harmful and restrictive gender stereotyping, where we develop systems and mechanisms for training all groups into recognising the benefits of family formation, family preservation, respectful relationships, and a recognition of the evils for children of family break up.
• A society with a sensitive and well resourced family court and family support system with adequate social safety nets for vulnerable groups.
• A society which has created the mechanisms where women and their children can safely exit abusive relationships and find secure housing for themselves and their children and where their needs for jobs, job training and child care are catered for.
• A society which facilitates the recognition by and accountability for their behaviour on the part of intimate partner abusers.
• A society which accepts a commitment to make accommodations for its vulnerable groups among which are differently-abled persons, persons with mental health challenges and persons who belong to the LGBTQI community.
• A society which has reformed laws such as the Equal Opportunity Act and the Domestic Violence Act which currently discriminate against persons on the basis of their sexual orientation by failing to provide the remedies created by these Acts to such persons.
• A society where religions across the board recognise and remedy the historical harm of their patriarchal teachings which foster discrimination against women and which have enabled sexual abuse and child sexual abuse.
• A society that protects children from the evils of inappropriate touching, rape, incest, child sexual abuse, child neglect and exposure to intimate partner violence are adequately resourced.
• A society where women benefit from laws, and have access to information and services which encourage them to postpone sexual debut until they have consolidated their education and acquisition of life skills, which enables them to plan their families and guard against the incidence of unwanted pregnancy by the uptake of contraception and where they have full range of pre and post-natal care and where they have agency in the number and spacing of their children.
• A society which recognises the challenges associated with women’s fertility and the perpetual difficulty for women of child bearing age of finding satisfactory contraceptive methods where, with the best will and with the most responsible of behaviours, unwanted pregnancies arise and where such women are not driven to life-threatening unsafe abortion practices.
• A society where the evils of sexual harassment in institutions, on the streets, in the protective and caring services, in public transport and in the workplace are acknowledged, planned for and where remedies are created to enjoin, compensate, protect and support victims and survivors of sexual harassment.
This then constitutes my vision for beautiful, talented, brilliant, fun-loving, diverse, innovative, open-minded, hospitable, humorous, proud Trinidad and Tobago.