Mystical, magical Moruga

Walk into the Gran’ Chemin hills. Scratch the earth. Look beneath the rocks. See. What? Signs abound—fossils, petroglyphs and vestiges of Amerindian culture; a canoe sunk deep in the sands which becomes part of the Moruga museum. A prince dreams about saving a whale and three days later he is summoned to save a young whale caught in the mangrove. At the risk of his life, the prince saves the whale which, half an hour later, succumbs to a fisherman’s harpoon. Another nancy story? This one told to us by the Prince of Moruga carried a different stamp: magical realism was at play in the deceptively quiet village of Moruga. The line between the visible and the invisible world was suddenly blurred. Such stories provide substance for epic feats in the guise of Beowulf, the Song of Roland, the Ramayana, the Odyssey and the Aeneid.
Over and over, Trinidad lays bare luminous pockets of erudition and culture. I was to be one of the few privileged witnesses to a few sights and splendours fanned by the March zephyrs of Moruga and the squeaking bamboos of Gran’ Chemin.
Our tour guide was no other than His Royal Highness in person, the Prince of Moruga, curator of his museum. Mr Eric Lewis, of royal descendant, bears the title “Prince of Moruga” in honour of his lineage—his grandfather, an inhabitant of the village of Moruga is the descendant of an Amerindian chief. I had seen articles in Trinidad and Tobago newspapers about the Prince of Moruga’s passion for nurturing the heritage of Moruga and of Trinidad and Tobago, but the full implications of his enterprise had eluded me until the portals of a quasi-hallowed domain were thrown wide open to reveal a magical Trinidad. The rather stereotyped vision of my home country based on fragments of patchy historical accounts from my primary school days which began and ended with Columbus, his three caravels, and Apodaca and Chacón’s surrender of the island to Abercrombie, was shattered. Little had I suspected, then, that major parts of the jigsaw had long been missing.
Our visit began at the Cocoa and Chocolate Museum located in the original cedar-board building which had been part of the 30-acre Herrera estate, now the property of Mr Lewis. His arrival was simple yet dramatic: he threw open the ancient, studded doors of the building where we waited as if he had stepped out of another era and made us a hearty welcome. In that fleeting second I understood at once what it means to be a genuine aristocrat: the Prince’s mien radiated with a sense of lineage, a passion to connect with an ancient heritage, draw meaning from our ancestral past and invest the Trinidad psyche in its fullness by linking that past with the present and, even more significantly, with the future. In death, as it were, there is life and continuity, as the ancient Egyptians and other peoples understood.
In acquiring the Herrera estate, the Prince’s primary purpose had simply been to acquire the three-foot long, wide ledgers of records of accounts, dating from the latter half of the 19th century. The ledgers are displayed in the Cocoa and Chocolate Museum. They record the names of the estate workers, for the most part indentured Portuguese, English, Irish, Scottish, and East Indians. The latter were actually latecomers on the scene. The pages record the dates; the nature of their work (cutting bananas, harvesting cocoa, clearing land); and their weekly or fortnightly pay. A worker, then, could be paid the small fortune of $3.90 for a fortnight of work. All these entries are recorded in neat, regular handwriting, and some of the records are even typewritten.
In addition to the artefacts which were used in daily life on the estate—baskets, tools, recipients, horse, mule and donkey saddles and panniers, and the “master’s” bell which weighed at least one kilogramme if not more—we visited an authentic barrack room where indentured labourers had been housed. The mattress was made entirely out of coconut fibre. Hanging on the wall were samples of the workers’ clothing made out of gunny sacks known today as burlap, an all-purpose fabric so much in vogue in modern times.
We stepped outside, passing a lush, trellised vine which still needs to be named or identified by a botanist and continued our visit among the clumps of sohari (also known as cachibou, its scientific name calathea lutea) leaf where a series of further surprises were in store for us—no less than a pitch lake, an active mud volcano, a bubbling sulphur spring, and a hill pond of limpid waters fed by natural springs in the height of the dry season. To our left, as we stepped slightly downhill, were shak-shak trees, joy-juice plants and wild tobacco reputed for its anti-inflammatory virtues. I asked whether jumbie-beads were on the estate but our guide did not recollect seeing any grey (Job’s tears) or red-and-black jumbie-beads. Cane lilies would surely be tucked away in the lower gullies where the earth remained moist but none were visible from our point of vantage.
Proudly reaching for the sky in our line of vision was a clusia tree, known locally as the autograph tree, parrot-apple or, indicated our guide, the Fiji tree. By its root pattern, the clusia is remindful of the banyan tree. Its fruit is of exquisite beauty—a perfectly star-shaped corolla, green and pink, its dome-shaped petals spread outwards with a round, equally green and pink, 11-pegged apple at its core. The number 11 was somehow in keeping with the atmosphere of magical realism which pervaded our visit and stirred our sense of being displaced in time and place: we would hardly have blinked an eye to see some of our tattooed Amerindian ancestors filing by with their bows and arrows, feathered circlets on their brow and parrots on their shoulders.
Nor were my surprises at an end: the Prince honoured my visit by presenting me with a copy of Spanish Trinidad (a translation of La Trinidad Española by Franciso Morales Padrón, 2012, Ian Randle Publishers, Kingston, Jamaica.) This publication merits its own review. All has not been said.
Our visit would not have been complete without the purchase in the village of 30 pounds of the famous and choice Merikins rice which we later husked in a rice-mill located in Iëre Village; nor did we neglect to secure supplies of herbal medicines—we gathered bags of saijan (your moringa) pods and leaves as well as sprigs of young mango leaf and bitter carailee, all for their manifold virtues.
Years have passed. Among the memories I most treasure is my visit to the Moruga museum, the clusia tree and its fruit, the limpid waters of the pond fed by the spring on the hill, and the charisma of a fellow Trinidadian whose belief in the values he upholds is unshakeable.
—Clara Mohammed-Foucault is a Trinidadian writer who lives in France