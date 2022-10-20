Nagar lights of hope

“Pretty!”
That one-word summation from two-year-old Isabella Sookdeo perfectly summed up the Divali Nagar experience last Wednesday.
A proud display of a fresh intricate Mehndi pattern on her tiny left hand followed. The spectacle drew a satisfied smile across the face of henna artist Nicholas Sahadeo bringing the emotional connection between artist and subject full circle.
Just around and beyond that “aww” picture perfect moment was an equally beautiful sight. After a two-year pandemic-forced hiatus, the Nagar had returned to life.
“It feels great to come back!” Sahadeo exclaimed, while prepping his tools for the next client.
The Mehndi Magic owner says after two years of pandemic-forced inactivity, he is over the moon to be doodling his abstract art on the arms of “real life people”.
“People are coming out and that’s good to see. It’s a great start and its going good, so far everyone is happy. But, I know most of the people will come last minute. Yuh know how we are, is a Trini ting,” Sahadeo laughed.
Sahadeo, however, welcomes the challenge of the last-minute rush and promises to have visitors to his tent out in under ten minutes.
“Watch, is 17 years now I doing this yuh know. And is all freehand work. I just go to town, wing it and get it done. So come and is seven to ten minutes and you go your way one time, no time to waste and yuh know we still following Covid protocols, Sahadeo added.
Jeweler Saif Ahmad echoed those sentiments about being pleased to interact with shoppers “face to face”. Ahmad has a wide range of gold and silver chains, bracelets, anklets and rings on sale at the Nagar.
“Everything is going great. A lot of people are here every night so for us it’s good to be able to meet the people once again face to face. Everything is now better and we are looking forward to a great Divali,” Ahmad said.
Food, food and more food
An alluring waft of pepper roti, curries and Asian cuisine came across on a rare breeze making it near impossible to hear much else of what the precious metals dealer was saying.
If there was one criticism of the Nagar it is the humidity and stillness of the weather on Wednesday evening.
Polite farewells completed; feet shuffled to the beat of tassa drumming at the adjacent Nagar Hall where a dance competition was in full swing in front of President Paula-Mae Weekes.
The draw to the food court was far too strong to give more than a glance and an appreciative nod at Priya Persad in full flow on stage. She would later be announced winner of the event. Located on the north end of the venue, however, the going was slow as the crowd understandably swelled the closer one got.
Sizzling fryers and knocking pot spoons provided the soundtrack for ad lib shouts of “two with slight” and “put more sauce”.
It was all music to Chelsea Samsoodeen’s ears. The Original Kamla’s amateur chef literally grew up in the Nagar and shared her genuine joy at rekindling old acquaintances at the annual fair.
“We’ve been at the Nagar for the past 25 years. We been here since I was a little girl and that two years we were home was hard,” Samsoodeen shared.
Samsoodeen said Kamla’s jalebi and pepper roti are their hot sellers, while literally bagging three orders for the same during a two-minute conversation. The young entrepreneur spared a thought for those not able to enjoy their treats this year after succumbing to the virus.
“The secret? Extra sweetness and love,” she quipped.
“But seriously though, to come back out, the joy and excitement of meeting old friends, seeing the same faces come back, is a real joy. We have to embrace and celebrate because so many were unable to join us,” she said sombrely.
Samsoodeen’s words were a sobering reminder of the pain and hurt that preceded the return of the Nagar. But, like the very essence of Divali, the Nagar is a living embodiment of the victory of light over darkness.
The light at the end of the tunnel is coming from a deya!
Pretty!