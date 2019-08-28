Nailah in New York

Soca starlet Nailah Blackman will be in New York City for its Labour Day celebrations.
The ‘Sweet and Loco’ singer will share the stage with other local and international acts such as Alkaline, Aidonia, Kemar Highcon and new sensation Jada Kingdom.
The concert takes place September 1 at Hutchinson Field, 655 Garden Avenue, Mount Vernon, New York.
The annual Labour Day celebrations are known for Caribbean festivities and outdoor concerts around the city.
Many West Indian communities get the opportunity to celebrate their culture in various ways, which culminates with the Labour Day parade.
Blackman will feature at Breeze; a new event dubbed a day party with concert implemented in the mix.
In a previous interview with another online publication, promoter of the event, Markus Wanted of Platinum Kids said, “Labor Day, people love to party, they want to dance, wave a flags, jump and party with a few friends and family. But we noticed that people also love the element of partying and seeing some of their favorite artists in that same element. So this is not just a stage show, or just a party, this is ‘BREEZE’. ‘Breeze’ is where you come and just enjoy the atmosphere, outdoor, party and concert vibe in one.”
With early bird tickets sold out in less than one week of going on sale, the highly anticipated event is being slated as the biggest Labour Day event in NYC.