Nailah’s prayers answered

LIKE a prayer.
That’s what the staging of Sunday’s Sokahchella concert means to soca star Nailah Blackman.
After a three-year pandemic-forced hiatus, Nailah’s marquee Soca Origins concert series returns for its fourth instalment in the car park of the Southern Academy of the Performing Arts (SAPA).
The cast includes Yung Bredda, Tempa, Jahllano, Sekon Sta, Ravi B, Skinny Fabulous, Trinidad Killa, Nadia Batson and Viking Ding Dong and Jamaican dancehall act Teejay, among others. The dress code is Afropunk.
The “More Sokah” singer says she is more than ready to party with her most loyal of fans.
“It feels like my prayers have been answered,” an emotional Nailah told the Express during an online exchange yesterday.
“I’m extremely elated and grateful. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with my fans in a major way, showing them what it means to party with me and just creating that experience for everybody to feel the euphoria that comes with the return of Carnival,” she continued.
Nailah promises concertgoers nothing but her best on Sunday, adding that she puts a lot of pressure on herself to always deliver high quality content.
“With everything I do, I try to do my best and in a timely fashion. I think my supporters and fans see that from me and expect it from me and it will be evident on Sunday,” she added.
At just 25 years old Nailah is on a remarkable trajectory. She has released more music, toured more widely and pulled off more solo concerts than any of her peers did at her age. She says that progress is testament to her burning desire to achieve every goal she has set herself.
“I would say I pressure myself for progress. I cannot stand the idea of doing the same thing over and over without growth, but I don’t really base that pressure on anything people have to say. It’s based on my own personal desires and goals. I intend to take sokah music to the world and that’s exactly what I’ll do bit by bit. This time around I’m bringing the world to sokah music with Sokahchella,” she smiled.
Unity the only path
to international success
Soca can follow the lead of afrobeats music onto the top of global music charts, Nailah said. The genre from the African continent has featured heavily on Billboard Hot 100 – the gold standard for what the world is listening to.
African acts like Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu), WizKid (Ayodeji Balogun) and Tems (Temilade Openiyi) have been at the tip of that penetrative success for the genre. Nailah says soca acts from T&T and the rest of the region can follow suit, once they work together.
“I could never know how far away we are from that exactly,” Nailah stated when asked how close soca is to similar success.
“But I can tell you what is holding us back and it would be ourselves. The way we approach soca music must change. The idea that it should surround a festival must change, and the way we deal and work with each other must change,” she stated.
Only when the genre presents that united front will real progress be seen, she continued.
“Until then I really can’t tell you, because I can’t break a genre on my own. It takes a tribe, a village, a community! A united one at that! So, when we get that first part down, we can see about taking over the world after,” she nodded.
In the meantime, Nailah says she is focused on, above all, other pursuits, making 2023 “a happy year”.
“A successful 2023 starts with being happy and grateful for small wins or big wins!
“My targets are to have a successful event this weekend, a safe and impactful Carnival season, an international breakthrough in Africa or America, to get my album Teknique to chart in new territories that I’ve never been before and I intend to do philanthropic and charity work during the course of this year as well as to have a start in my acting career. Anything more will truly be a blessing from the Lord,” soca’s brightest young talent concluded with another one of her endearing smiles.