Nailah’s prayers answered

If calypso is a kingdom and the extended Caribbean, the borders of its realm, then Terri Lyons sits on the iron throne.

Lyons’s “Megan My Dear” and “Obeah” topped a field of nine regional female title holders, among them defending champion and former T&T National Monarch Karene Asche, to claim the Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso crown last Friday at Festival Village, Montserrat.