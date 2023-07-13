Nailah takes kids to her ‘Lah Lah’ land

A land filled with culture and music and the love of belonging.
That’s the happy place Nailah Blackman wants to take toddlers and young children on an adventure with her book, Love, Lah Lah.
The soca star released the children’s book last week in tribute to her grandfather, soca inventor Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman).
The publication, which features illustrations by Jade Orlando, invites young readers to “join Lah Lah (Nailah’s childhood nickname) and her papa as they dance through the stress of T&T, cheer on the King and Queen of the Carnival Parade and end with a grand performance onstage”.
It is currently available in hard cover and e-book at all major international retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Bookshop.org, Hudson Booksellers, Powell’s and American department stores Target and Walmart.
“It was definitely inspired by my childhood,” beamed a proud Nailah when she spoke to the Express earlier this week. “My nickname was ‘Lah Lah’ because I was always singing and dancing. Everyone would say, ‘Nailah you’re in your own world, you’re living in la-la land. My favourite character from (British children’s show) Teletubbies, which was one of my favourite shows growing up, was Laa-Laa. She was yellow, bright and sunny, like me,” she continued with a laugh.
In 2018 Nailah, then 19, staged the children’s concert Lah Lah Land. The Love, Lah Lah book is a coming full circle of her desire to stay connected to her hordes of young fans.
“I always wanted something for the kids because I have a lot of children fans. When I was 19 years old and one of the youngest soca acts out, I felt kids gravitate towards me. As I got older, my music began to be a bit more adult and I felt I didn’t wanna leave all my kid fans behind. I still wanted something in which I could share a little piece of me, knowing whether I make music for them or not, it’s fine because they will always have a piece of me in my story,” she explained.
The book is also in keeping with her ambition to leave things that can last forever, she said.
“Written literature is one way to leave that stamp that would last forever. A book is something I always wanted to do for kids especially. For me I don’t have many aspects of my life in which I can be like a child again. As you grow up, life gets so heavy. I found it to be a nice, cool outlet to express that inner child,” she continued.
Getting children to read
Nailah conceded that most parents have problems getting their children interested in reading.
The “Come Home” singer said she was one of those children who found reading tedious and difficult due to a learning disability that affected her confidence to read aloud. “I was not an avid reader growing up because I was dyslexic and I probably still am. I found reading to be very hard and taxing on my brain. I would rather listen to things and that’s how I actually got into music.
“But more so, I got into writing by wanting something simple and beautifully easy to consume. Reading was very difficult for me growing up and I felt very insecure about it. I was always afraid to be the one the teacher called out in class to read the paragraph because I would stumble on my words,” she revealed.
Over the years Nailah says she has done a lot of work on her reading to develop her writing. Now she wants to pay that knowledge forward to “people like me”.
“I wanted to create something that would be easy for people like me, something kids would find fun and read over and over because it’s entertaining and not big challenge. I believe it’s super important for kids to have books in their own voices.
“A lot of times we feel to be intelligent, to be creative, to be inspired, we have to come out of who we are and what we know, but this book is more of poem, is more of song in the form of literature. I do have plans to read this for kids, especially toddlers and young kids,” she said.
Nialah has always shied away from the title of role model, but does accept this latest foray would see the title being applied to her more often.
“I am happy to be able to motivate and inspire young children and people of any age. I do see the moves I make in life and who I am as a person, as somebody that people can try to model after, but I doh necessarily believe in the role model title.
“I believe in individuality and everybody being themselves and understanding somebody may have an aspect that you love or are inspired by, or you strive to achieve the things that they have, but you must always do it in your own way. “You must take parts of multiple people to create the ideal role model because we’re all just people at the end of the day and we are all very imperfect. I do embrace what I can bring to the table for youth, but I do make sure to maintain the humanity in who I am,” she said. So, are there more book titles in her future? Nailah says there are “many things” she wants to do and talk about through all her creative outlets, writing included.
“More books. More music. More travels. More performances. I’m always creating, always growing, always trying new things, always starting new ventures and always putting myself head-first into all that I do. So, you can look forward to much more from me,” she concluded with a wink.