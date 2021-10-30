NAMASTE Shub Divali

Neval Bissambhar views life and worship through the lens of an omnist—a person who believes in all faiths or creeds.
A born Hindu, Bissambhar follows the tenets of his family’s faith. The D Rampersad INDI-ART lead singer is preparing to celebrate Divali this week. However, he says all religions have a part to play in the perpetual battle of light over darkness.
“I am a born Hindu. However, I consider myself to be more of a spiritual individual rather than just religious. In similar comparison to that of an omnist I believe that not just only one religion is the truth, but the truth is found in all,” Bissambhar told the Kitcharee during an online exchange on Wednesday.
Bissambhar recently released Namaste, a modern-day devotional medley consisting of three religious selections in the order of Achyutam Keshavam, the popular Gayatri Mantra and Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari.
Namaste is a gift from his family to the local and international community, Bissambhar said. The album project is produced by his brother Akash Bissambhar and features symphony accompaniment by his father veteran musician Teddy Bissambhar.
“It is a devotional contribution in dedication to the Supreme Being. The religious track was done at our studio Indi-Art Productions. In terms of restrictions due to Covid-19 regulations, all proceedings were done with the use of modern technology,” he assured.
The album fits right in with the light over darkness mantra of Divali with its messages of good conquering evil and so can be enjoyed by celebrants, he said.
“During this auspicious period, many religious and devotional songs such as bhajans are the usual traditional genres of the season. This devotional fits right in and can be enjoyed,” he said.
A melodious birthright
Bissambhar, cousin of Karma lead singer Ravi B (Ravi Bissambhar), debuted on the guitar with D Rampersad INDI-ART in 2007 at the tender age of 14. Five years later he was further thrusted into the spotlight as the family band’s lead singer.
He went on the win the Choka Chutney Road March title with his breakout hit “Gear Lever”. And by age 20 he had built a reputation as a versatile vocalist performing several genres including: Bollywood, chutney, soca, pop, rock, reggae and Latin music.
INDI-ART, formerly known as Indian Art, was founded in 1955. In 1975 the band was sponsored by engineering and automotive company D Rampersad & Co Ltd and so adopted the business name to its title. In 2006, the band was awarded the Hummingbird Medal Gold for long standing dedication to music in T&T. The band is currently in its third generation led by the Bissambhar brothers.
“What made me interested in being involved in music was the fact that it was something which I believe was part of my destiny,” Neval said.
“Listening to my dad rehearse, it was only natural that I would’ve developed a passion for music also. After being tutored by my dad, I began my musical career as a guitarist at age 14, performing and touring the world alongside my dad and brother. A few years later at age 19, I moved on to singing as a frontline vocalist of our band and from that moment there was no turning back for Neval B.”
Apart from his musical exploits Bissambhar has developed a reputation as an all-round entertainer, having dabbled in writing and fashion.
“I graduated from IBC (Institute of Broadcasting Careers) where I studied broadcasting and mastered the art of entertainment in many aspects from voice animations, acting, stand-up comedy, drama, writing, music and video directing, fashion designing, event hosting and much more,” he explained.
Bissambhar said his goal is to continue to use “all creative mediums” to not only entertain audiences both locally and internationally, but “to continue to spread positive energy”.
“Fans of D Rampersad INDI-ART can look out for more unique releases along the way as well as mind-blowing live performances both virtually and at safe zones in the near future. I’m looking forward to getting back on stage,” Bissambhar concluded.