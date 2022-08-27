Naomi Chin Wing - At the top of her game

IN an interview with Vogue back in 2017, top model Naomi Chin Wing said she hoped for longevity in the fashion industry. Longevity may be a tall order for anyone working in an industry as fast-paced and fickle as fashion, yet Naomi’s modelesque features and her undeniable work ethic has made her a favourite among the “who’s who” of high fashion.
Since she began her modelling career in 2015, after signing a contract with Elite Latin America, Naomi has risen from obscurity as the shy girl from La Puerta, Diego Martin, to top model status. Her debut for Yves St Laurent in 2017 signalled the beginning of a whirlwind modelling career which has taken her to all the fashion capitals of the world and to the doorsteps of the most prolific fashion houses the likes of Roberto Cavalli, Elie Saab, Valentino, YSL, Marc Jacobs, Moncler, Versace, Dior and Alexander McQueen. Her hectic schedule which revolves around travelling, castings, fittings and rehearsals, photo shoots and fashion shows guarantees that the striking 5’11” model will not be slowing down anytime soon.
When Naomi first took part in the Coco Velvet International Fashion Workshop back in 2015, she never imagined that it would set her on the path to an international modelling career. Her mother, Natalie Bentham, had hoped that the workshop would help her daughter who was shy and once bullied for her looks back in school, to break out of her shell and develop more self-confidence. Not only did Naomi break out of her awkward phase, she became a breakout star and eventually won the Top Model of Trinidad and Tobago contest.
Fast forward seven years later, Naomi’s current state of mind is one of gratitude. The very things that made her a target of bullies; her name, her height and lips have helped make her a roaring success in the modelling world.
“As I’ve gained more experience, I’ve become more comfortable in my own skin,” she says. “I’m truly grateful for my unique path and every success it entails.”
The first time Kitcharee sat down with the top model in 2018, Naomi had stars in her eyes after having the unforgettable experience of walking the runway for YSL in Paris with the Eiffel tower as the backdrop. The glow is still there but the years in the industry have helped refine her personality. Indeed, modelling has had the most impact on Naomi’s personal life. It introduced her to character-building opportunities like travelling, meeting new people and adjusting to new and different circumstances—often at a moment’s notice.
“I truly believe modelling has brought out my personality a lot more. I am a very bubbly and bright person and through modelling, I’ve gained the confidence to be my authentic self. I was such a shy person before and struggled to express my fiery personality. It shines through in my work and I’m so proud of that,” she says.
Modelling, Naomi explains, can be quite sporadic so it can be very easy to over-think and feel anxious at times.
“I’ve learned that it’s best to go with the flow and take each day as it comes. What’s for you will always find you, and every challenge is a lesson learned,” she says.
Despite the leaps and bounds she’s made over the years, Naomi is still on a learning curve—after all, she’s only 22. Her career has helped reshape the way she perceives criticism which is very common in the modelling world. She takes constructive criticism on board with the hope that it will help her expand her skill set and improve as a model.
“I think taking criticism in this industry isn’t necessarily a bad thing. I may have a way of doing something and if someone can show me a better way of doing it then it only serves to benefit me,” she says. “There are so many things to learn in this world and you just have to be open to change and improvement for the betterment of yourself and your career. Even if you don’t like the person or what they have to say, you have nothing to lose by at least giving it a try. If they’re wrong, it affirms your belief in yourself and if they’re right, you’re a better person for it. Either way, you win.”
Naomi has worked with most of the world’s iconic brands but there’s one fashion brand that has a special place in her heart.
“Although my runway debut for YSL is close to my heart, each Dior show has been such a blessing to partake in. There’s a new production and location every time so it’s exciting to have different experiences that still maintain the essence of Dior,” she says.
One of the biggest perks of her modelling career is the chance to travel to places she dreamed of as a child. Looking back on the past seven years she feels blessed to have travelled as much as she has at such a young age. One of her favourite cities, Paris, the City of Lights, will always be at the top of her list because she has so many fond memories of her time there.
The only other thing Naomi misses the most, apart from her family, is her mother’s home cooking. Nothing could compare to her mother’s sweet-hand. When she first started her career she got homesick a lot and returned to Trinidad every three months, nowadays her busy schedule means she can’t come back home as often as she would like.
“I cook a lot of home-food; it helps me reconnect to my roots. My food hits the spot, but honestly, nothing beats mom’s cooking! I always look forward to that the most when I go home,” she says.
Naomi’s accomplishments and the opportunities they afford may sound glamorous—what 20-something wouldn’t love to wear luxurious gowns and walk the runways of Milan, London, New York and Paris? But attaining everything she has up to this point has not been easy, the top model is quick to point out. She has worked hard for every job she has successfully booked. When Naomi reflects on her career, she can’t help but think about the early days when the lack of support from some back home was like a hard pill to swallow.
“People like to say that Trinidadians have a crab-in-a-bucket mentality and it pains me to say that it’s quite true,” says Naomi, who adds that hardly anyone wanted to collaborate with her when she first started modelling.
When her chance to model on the international stage came, she grabbed it with open arms. Now that she’s made it to the big leagues, the very ones who didn’t want to work with her have doubled back and Naomi is experiencing a bit of sycophancy or flattery from others which she says feels quite overwhelming at times. Her own experience is the reason she tries her best to support creatives in Trinidad, she believes our talent deserves the global stage.
“We should feel supported, seen and celebrated,” says Naomi. “I have a genuine sense of gratitude to the people who have followed my journey and supported me along the way, I appreciate them dearly. They’ve seen me mature and believed in me at times when I doubted myself and how much I could handle. It’s been a tough ride and I’m happy that all the long days, months away from home, lack of sleep and early call times have paid off. It fills me with joy to be able to share it with everyone and hopefully inspire the next generation to build on my successes.”