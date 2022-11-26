Naomi’s Need for Speed

NAOMI Garcia is unlike any other athlete you’ve ever met. She recently won the 2022 Trinidad and Tobago Karting Association Sportsman Championship and also took home the 2022 FiA Caribbean Junior Karting Under-14 Championship trophy in Barbados. At both events, she was the only female kart driver. Naomi has also been nominated by the TTASA (Trinidad and Tobago Automobile Sports Association) for the 2022 FCB Sports Award in the female junior automotive sports category.

That’s pretty impressive considering that Naomi is only 12.

The karting champion’s father Ryan Garcia used to race drag cars, formula cars, circuit cars as well as karts. Naomi grew up watching him race and was inspired to be like him. At the age of nine she got into a kart and immediately fell in love with the sport.

“I enjoy being at the track watching all the karts race. I enjoy the adrenaline rush it gives me when I’m behind the wheel,” she says. “The butterflies mixed with excitement and nerves. I love everything there is to karting.”

As much as she enjoys the sport, Naomi admits that she still gets very nervous at the start of each race.

“At first, it can be a little scary but when the green flag is out and the race is on, all my nerves go away and I focus on driving,” she says.

Naomi races the local series hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Karting Association. In October, she won the 2022 TTKA Sportsman Class Championship. It was the second TTKA Championship she has won; in 2020, she topped the TTKA Cadet Class Championship. Aside from the local races, Naomi has also travelled to the US where she has taken part in several national and international race series. She has already participated in ROK Cup USA, SKUSA Pro Tour and Rotax Max USA. In early October, she represented T&T in the 2022 FiA CJKAT race (Caribbean Junior Karting Academy Trophy) at Bushy Park, Barbados, where she won the Under-14 championship and placed fifth overall in the 11-17 age category.

Being a 12-year-old female in a male-dominated sport such as karting has its fair share of challenges and can be difficult, says Naomi.

“But it inspires me to push myself to do my best and prove that females can be champions too,” she adds.

Naomi’s active lifestyle goes beyond karting; at the age of eight she began triathlon training which consists of running, cycling and swimming. In June, she stopped running and swimming and fully committed herself to cycling. She rides two or three times a week with the JLD Cycling Academy which is run by two-time Olympic athlete Njisane Phillip. Twice a week, she also does aerial silks which involves performing aerial acrobatics while hanging from a fabric.

Naomi’s friends are amazed that she races karts, in fact she is in a class of her own, there aren’t any other females on the local scene racing karts. She encourages girls to come on board and give it a try.

The karting champion also urges other young people to find what they are passionate about and work hard at it.

“Never give up! Work hard to achieve your goals and always believe in yourself. Push yourself to the limit!” she says.

As far as the future is concerned, we can expect to see Naomi representing T&T at local, regional and international kart races. She envisions herself following her father’s footsteps.

“I would like to continue working my way up through the karting ranks and eventually move over to the Formula series and see where it takes me,” she says.

