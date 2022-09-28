The Winston Nanan Caroni Bird Sanctuary continues to receive international commendations as a premier destination in Trinidad and Tobago’s ecotourism industry not only because of the beauty of its ecosystem and wild life but because of its consistent, year-round availability as part of the destination ecotourism product.
While other sites flourish as seasonal attractions to local, regional and international patrons, Caroni maintains its diversity and lure throughout the year. This has contributed to an influx of visitors to this tiny space—when compared to other deltas in the region.
The recent docking of one of the most advanced fleets of expedition ships in the world, the National Geographic, in our waters brought with it some 48-plus explorers to embark on tours to sites and attractions such as Yerette (home of the hummingbird) in the Maracas Valley, Hacienda Jacana in Talparo, the Central Experience, and the Caroni Bird Sanctuary.
Tourism Trinidad Ltd welcomes this visit and expresses appreciation that the explorers were able to immerse themselves in Trinidad’s natural attractions.
“Trinidad continues to be an ideal destination for ecotourism and outdoor adventures, and we remain committed to attracting visitors from all corners of the globe to showcase our biodiversity, and develop authentic and memorable experiences. Today’s visitors are looking for engaging and enriching travel with strong storytelling and immersive experiences and Trinidad offers that and so much more.
“For this reason, we also commend Nanan’s Bird Sanctuary Tours, the official tour operator for the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, for their continued partnership with the group and for their resilience and innovation in developing unique tour offerings that international visitors can place on their Trinidad bucket list.”
Caroni Bird Sanctuary Tours is not only a business run by the third generation of the Nanan family but a special expeditions company that handles special expedition tours with birdwatching companies from all over the world.
This has culminated in Nanan Tours being the chosen tour operator for Lindblad’s and National Geographic’s special expedition vessels while on call in this country. This operation spans many decades that began when Hall of Fame inductee the late Winston Nanan formed a link with Lindblad. The signature boat tour of the sanctuary has been operational since the 1930s.
Lindblad Expeditions- National Geographic has executed a transformative travel experience to extreme places such as Antarctica, Galapagos Islands, Polynesia, High Arctic, Falkland Islands, Patagonia, Costa Rica and Panama, with preservation goals in mind, creating the most in-depth, on-the-ground projects in the name of conservation.
By introducing travellers to view such places, they inspire a deep commitment to protecting the flora and fauna of the wilds. The expeditionists have been greatly impressed with the pristine status of the Caroni Bird Sanctuary, and the long-standing efforts in preserving its integrity by the Nanan family.
The last visit of explorers on Lindblad Expeditions was in 2013 when the late Winston Nanan joined them on their tour of the Orinoco after hosting them here.
As the boat peopled by Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, Tourism Trinidad Ltd and members of the media proceeded down the channel, wild life populations chose that opportune moment to appear in all their glory.
Director of Nanan Tours Allister Nanan and tour guide Khemraj added their whistling techniques to summon the additional presence of birds such as the hawk, swallow, greater ani, yellow-crowned night heron, little blue heron, pygmy kingfisher (one of four species of kingfisher in the sanctuary), tropical screech owl and spotted sandpiper, all of which had the cameras of the expeditionists focused on the green foliage throughout.
Nanan drew everyone’s attention to the presence of silky anteaters on the boughs of the mangroves and a cascabel curled in camouflage among the leaves.
A pair of black-bellied tree ducks chose that moment to wing their way overhead. The sighting of a masked cardinal caused quite a stir among the birdwatchers for her conspicuous colours of red, black and white. This bird adorns our country’s $50 note.
Nanan explained that non-species of our country have come here, found sanctuary and have since remained, adding to our list of avian diversity.
Amid the flurry of the spectacular arrival of our national bird, the scarlet ibis, followed by snowy egrets, to roost in the mangroves in the lagoon, expedition leader Lucho Verdesoto expressed his deep-felt appreciation of being in this incredibly pristine ecosystem.
“This is a spectacle that you don’t get to see in many places in the world. It’s pretty much unique, and this is why we want to see unique things that are being protected and people like you that care about these places.”
“Our company is committed to places that show that type of commitment as well. Nanan Tours, we’re very proud of our collaboration with them.”
Verdesoto is a marine biologist from Ecuador. Working as a naturalist in the Galapagos Islands among unspoilt landscapes and a great amount of wild life was the motivation that spurred him to devote his entire life to tourism that is dedicated to preservation and conservation.
“People that come here with our company are people from all over the world. They have chosen to explore, not on a cruise ship but on an expedition-styled ship that will expose them to the true nature of an area.”
This column asked Verdesoto for his thoughts on the impacts of tourism on the natural environment.
“Tourism is always going to impact any area. Whether you impact it in a positive or negative way depends on what you do while in the area. We’re trying to achieve a positive impact on areas that we visit. We encourage our guests to promote the area locally as well as internationally, so that people can come and love the area and want to protect it.”
“There’s no way that people will protect something that they don’t know, so we introduce them to it and they in turn love and want to protect it.”
National Geographic Explorer Colombian biologist and filmmaker Federico Pardo later expressed his thoughts on the tour.
“There’s always great biodiversity. The scarlet ibis at the Caroni swamp is a natural spectacle. I would say that it’s important that small developing countries see nature as a big asset. Nature right now and in the long term is going to be one of the most precious resources we have as countries to offer for tourism and to offer our citizens. I think that Trinidad has it all.”
As just half of the Caroni’s total population of 30,000 scarlet ibis settled to roost in this part of the swamp for the night, a glorious sunset formed a picturesque backdrop to the departing expeditionists.
Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic will be continuing their expedition in this region to Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana and Brazil. At the end of the voyage, there will be a specific video about these destinations.