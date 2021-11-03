Tonight, as millions of clay lamps light up the night sky, there will also be little lights which will and have been illuminating our planet for millions of years!

Bioluminescent animals—organisms which produce their own light—are found worldwide. Light is emitted from the bodies of these animals causing them to glow!

But how do these living organisms light up, one may ask. The answer is—the light is created through a series of chemical reactions in the animals’ bodies or by glowing bacteria which the animals host.

Bioluminescent animals in nature at night are truly a spectacular sight. But why do these creatures glow in the dark? Some animals have evolved to produce light for several reasons including for communication purposes, camouflage, to attract mates, to deter predators and to lure prey. Thus, the glowing effect helps animals with survival.

Today, let us highlight some of the creatures which help bring light on planet Earth.

The firefly

These insects, also called lightning bugs, are perhaps the most well-known lighted organisms of the animal kingdom. When out in the hundreds, their flickering lights can create quite a magical setting. It is for this reason, fireflies have been incorporated into fairy tales and children’s movies. These insects are found in humid regions of Asia and the Americas. As the sun sets, the flickering bioluminescence of fireflies can be seen as they light up the ends of their abdomens. They use their light mostly to communicate with other fireflies and to find a mate. What is interesting is that each firefly species has its own unique flashing pattern and even firefly eggs glow in the dark!

Glow-worms

Despite their name, glow-worms are not worms, they are in fact beetles! According to the Natural History Museum, “Generally, the term glow-worm is applied to species where adult females look like their larvae (known as larviform females), are wingless and emit a steady glow of light. The females’ larval looks are likely why these beetles are labelled as ‘worms’.” The museum also states that glow-worms “use their luminosity to help them flag down an appropriate mate”. Unlike some firefly types, glow-worms cannot flicker their lights on and off, and instead they produce a sustained stream of glowing light.

Anglerfish

This type of deep-sea fish was made popular in the computer-animated adventure film Finding Nemo, where an angry-looking anglerfish lured two reef fishes with its bioluminescent light. There are more than two hundred species of anglerfish, most of which reside in the lightless depths of the Atlantic and Antarctic oceans. National Geographic states that, “Their most distinctive feature, worn only by females, is a piece of dorsal spine that protrudes above their mouths like a fishing pole—hence their name. Tipped with a lure of luminous flesh, this built-in rod baits prey close enough to be snatched. Their mouths are so big and their bodies so pliable, they can actually swallow prey up to twice their own size.”

Jellyfish

Jellyfish have lived in our oceans for millions of years, even before dinosaurs roamed the Earth! They are not only known for their tentacles, but nearly half of all species of jellyfish are bioluminescent. Their glow is predominantly a defence mechanism against predators. Some jellyfish produce flashes of light to startle potential predators, while other types can release glowing particles to mimic small plankton, thus confusing their enemies.

Dinoflagellates

Bioluminescent dinoflagellates are a type of plankton (tiny marine organisms). They are responsible for sometimes giving the surface of the ocean a spectacular blue glow at night. It is said the bioluminescent organisms are triggered in several ways including by the movement of the surface of waves and contact with organisms or objects. The sparkling effect on the water is not only a stunning sight but is created to ward off predators.

Motyxia Millipede

Yes, you read right—millipedes that glow! Found in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California, USA, there is a group of blind millipedes that glow in the dark. These bioluminescent millipedes can reach a length of four centimetres. They produce light from beneath the tough cuticle which covers their bodies. According to scientists, their teal-coloured glow deters nocturnal predators. It is also believed that these invertebrates developed this bioluminescence trait as a warning to their enemies as their body contains cyanide.

There are many more types of animals on our planet, not mentioned in this piece, which exhibit an impressive display of lights. These brilliant animals can be found both on land and in water. So as we enjoy the gleam of countless little flames tonight, let us think about all of the organisms around us which continue to make nature come alive with light.

Follow my work with animals:

Facebook: Sharleen Khan

Instagram: @zoogirlsharleen

YouTube: Sharleen Khan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

My vision for a proud T&T

My vision for a proud T&T

Shortened version of address by Honorary Doctorate of Law awardee Lynette Seebaran-Suite at the graduation ceremonies of the UWI October 2021 .

May I start with expressing my humblest appreciation of the recognition accorded to me and by extension the women’s movement and the legal fraternity of Trinidad and Tobago on the occasion of this award to me of an Honorary Doctorate of Laws.

PAHO calls for increased vigilance against polio

PAHO calls for increased vigilance against polio

On the eve of World Polio Day, celebrated on October 24, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) marked the 30th anniversary of the last case of poliomyelitis in the Americas. In August 1991, a Peruvian boy from the country’s Junín mountains became the last person to be detected with the wild poliovirus. Three years later, in 1994, the Americas became the first region in the world to be certified as polio free by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

NAMASTE Shub Divali

NAMASTE Shub Divali

Neval Bissambhar views life and worship through the lens of an omnist—a person who believes in all faiths or creeds.

A born Hindu, Bissambhar follows the tenets of his family’s faith. The D Rampersad INDI-ART lead singer is preparing to celebrate Divali this week. However, he says all religions have a part to play in the perpetual battle of light over darkness.

+2
Decked out for Divali

Decked out for Divali

There is a little more freedom of movement for this year’s Divali celebrations compared to last year’s, which was extremely quiet due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The celebrations were limited to individual households. The much loved Divali Nagar was forced to go virtual, so no bazaar with the many booths offering from fashion and home decor to household items, toys and East Indian cuisine.