Tonight, as millions of clay lamps light up the night sky, there will also be little lights which will and have been illuminating our planet for millions of years!
Bioluminescent animals—organisms which produce their own light—are found worldwide. Light is emitted from the bodies of these animals causing them to glow!
But how do these living organisms light up, one may ask. The answer is—the light is created through a series of chemical reactions in the animals’ bodies or by glowing bacteria which the animals host.
Bioluminescent animals in nature at night are truly a spectacular sight. But why do these creatures glow in the dark? Some animals have evolved to produce light for several reasons including for communication purposes, camouflage, to attract mates, to deter predators and to lure prey. Thus, the glowing effect helps animals with survival.
Today, let us highlight some of the creatures which help bring light on planet Earth.
The firefly
These insects, also called lightning bugs, are perhaps the most well-known lighted organisms of the animal kingdom. When out in the hundreds, their flickering lights can create quite a magical setting. It is for this reason, fireflies have been incorporated into fairy tales and children’s movies. These insects are found in humid regions of Asia and the Americas. As the sun sets, the flickering bioluminescence of fireflies can be seen as they light up the ends of their abdomens. They use their light mostly to communicate with other fireflies and to find a mate. What is interesting is that each firefly species has its own unique flashing pattern and even firefly eggs glow in the dark!
Glow-worms
Despite their name, glow-worms are not worms, they are in fact beetles! According to the Natural History Museum, “Generally, the term glow-worm is applied to species where adult females look like their larvae (known as larviform females), are wingless and emit a steady glow of light. The females’ larval looks are likely why these beetles are labelled as ‘worms’.” The museum also states that glow-worms “use their luminosity to help them flag down an appropriate mate”. Unlike some firefly types, glow-worms cannot flicker their lights on and off, and instead they produce a sustained stream of glowing light.
Anglerfish
This type of deep-sea fish was made popular in the computer-animated adventure film Finding Nemo, where an angry-looking anglerfish lured two reef fishes with its bioluminescent light. There are more than two hundred species of anglerfish, most of which reside in the lightless depths of the Atlantic and Antarctic oceans. National Geographic states that, “Their most distinctive feature, worn only by females, is a piece of dorsal spine that protrudes above their mouths like a fishing pole—hence their name. Tipped with a lure of luminous flesh, this built-in rod baits prey close enough to be snatched. Their mouths are so big and their bodies so pliable, they can actually swallow prey up to twice their own size.”
Jellyfish
Jellyfish have lived in our oceans for millions of years, even before dinosaurs roamed the Earth! They are not only known for their tentacles, but nearly half of all species of jellyfish are bioluminescent. Their glow is predominantly a defence mechanism against predators. Some jellyfish produce flashes of light to startle potential predators, while other types can release glowing particles to mimic small plankton, thus confusing their enemies.
Dinoflagellates
Bioluminescent dinoflagellates are a type of plankton (tiny marine organisms). They are responsible for sometimes giving the surface of the ocean a spectacular blue glow at night. It is said the bioluminescent organisms are triggered in several ways including by the movement of the surface of waves and contact with organisms or objects. The sparkling effect on the water is not only a stunning sight but is created to ward off predators.
Motyxia Millipede
Yes, you read right—millipedes that glow! Found in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California, USA, there is a group of blind millipedes that glow in the dark. These bioluminescent millipedes can reach a length of four centimetres. They produce light from beneath the tough cuticle which covers their bodies. According to scientists, their teal-coloured glow deters nocturnal predators. It is also believed that these invertebrates developed this bioluminescence trait as a warning to their enemies as their body contains cyanide.
There are many more types of animals on our planet, not mentioned in this piece, which exhibit an impressive display of lights. These brilliant animals can be found both on land and in water. So as we enjoy the gleam of countless little flames tonight, let us think about all of the organisms around us which continue to make nature come alive with light.
