More than 320 persons were screened by the NCRHA’s medical staff at this year’s Boom Burnout hosted by Boom Champions 94.1 at the Eddie Hart Savannah during the Carnival period.

Seventy three per cent of them showed early signs of hypertension and diabetes. The Burnout, held every Tuesday and Thursday between the hours of 5 – 6 p.m., started on January 17th and ended on February 16th ,2023.