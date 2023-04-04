“WE are causing stress on nature and nature is responding by showing that it is being stressed by the impacts of climate change on small island developing states (SIDS),” declared Prof Michelle Mycoo to an attentive audience at her Inaugural Professorial Lecture on Caribbean Small Island Developing States on the Frontline: The Urgency for Climate Action at the Learning Resource Centre in early March.
Prof Mycoo, who is the first woman to be elevated to the rank of professor in the Faculty of Engineering at The UWI, is a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The IPCC is an intergovernmental body of the United Nations charged with advancing scientific knowledge about anthropogenic climate change. She was declared a co-laureate of the 2022 Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity and, for over 25 years, has conducted research in small islands developing states on urban planning and human settlements, climate change adaptation, water management, disaster risk reduction and integrated coastal zone management.
“The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human well-being and health of the planet. Any further delay in concerted global action will miss the brief, rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future,” explained the professor of Urban and Regional Planning, drawing on the IPCC Climate Change 2022—Impacts, Adaptation, And Vulnerability Report.
Prof Mycoo noted that climate changes are widespread, rapid, intensifying, unprecedented and the world is not on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius. Carbon dioxide concentrations are currently the highest in 2 million years, sea level rise, the fastest in 3,000 years; Arctic Sea ice area, the lowest level in 1,000 years; and glacial retreat is unprecedented in at least 2,000 years.
‘SIDS—hotspots’
“SIDS are considered hotspots and experience temperature increases, growing impacts of tropical cyclones and storm surges, droughts and changing precipitation patterns, rising sea levels, coral bleaching, and entry of invasive species” and, according to the IPCC report, all these changes are already detectable across both the natural and human systems for the Caribbean.
Stressing the importance of immediate action, she reiterated that the effects of global degradation trickle down to SIDS and can have serious impacts on the economy in term of fisheries and food security, the extinction of certain species, agriculture, water, health, marine ecosystems especially the coral reef environments and the built environment and infrastructure.
Prof Mycoo detailed three adaptation responses—protection, retreat, and accountability—and noted that some measures of coastal protection and accommodation are being utilised in terms of what nature has to offer to reduce climate risks. In contrast, barriers remain such as lack of political will, management capacity, limited financial means and mechanisms, and competing priorities. She suggested that gender responsive and inclusive action can accelerate transformative climate change adaptation, prioritising investment to reduce climate risks for low income and marginalised residents and informal settlements. With regard to future adaptation, land use planners must use projected sea level rise scenarios for zoning plans and policies.
Deputy principal of the St Augustine campus Prof Indar Ramnarine, in congratulating Prof Mycoo on her elevation to the rank of professor, noted that, “Professorial inaugural lectures remind us that scholarship remains at the heart of The UWI.”
Describing these lectures as a rite of passage for professors, he emphasised that they “should not pass without notice by the campus community, and the wider public”. He pointed out that the challenge of the global climate crisis has long engaged this activist university and, in light of the current climate crisis.
• To view the recording of Prof Mycoo’s inaugural professorial lecture please visit The UWI, St Augustine, YouTube Channel: