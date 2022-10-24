GLOWING tribute was paid to Pundit Deokinanan Sharma, who was described as an icon in the field of national culture at the Divali Nagar 2022 on Monday night.
Pundit Sharma was hailed for his unparalled and excellent leadership as president of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC), the driving force behind the Divali Nagar which, for the past 34 years traditionally, ushers in the annual Festival of Lights, celebrated with a national holiday.
Voicing the accolades in the feature address, on the third night of the event in Chaguanas, was Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally, who is also a pundit.
“He had a vision of what he wanted the NCIC to become and I daresay it surpassed his expectation primarily because he inspired and energised people around him with leadership,” said Rambally.
The NCIC head has indicated that he will soon bow out as NCIC leader, and MP Rambally said he will not be easily forgotten for carving out an indelible piece of national culture now recognised as Divali Nagar, at home, regionally and all over the globe.
Pundit Sharma, whose father Janki Persad Sharma was a distinguished Dharmacharya of Trinidad and Tobago (Spiritual Head of the Pundits), has served on the executive of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha.
Sharma was a civil engineer for 40 years and in 2012 was bestowed with an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree by The University of the West Indies St Augustine campus.
“Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for your sterling and inspirational contribution to the cultural landscape of Trinidad and Tobago,” said Rambally, as Pundit Sharma sat in the front row, along with Independent Senator Deoroop Teemul, a first vice president of the NCIC and the organisation’s public relations officer Surujdeo Mangaroo.
In his address, MP Rambally also commended the NCIC for keeping the Divali Nagar alive during the Covid-19 pandemic when it was staged virtually, as it is hard to imagine a “Divali” without the “Nagar”.
In keeping with the theme this year: “Hindu Panth,” Rambally said it denoted a particular path or sect of which there are many in Hinduism.
“These differing sects must be understood as simply different methods that have been engineered, all with the goal of embracing the one Supreme Reality,” said Rambally, as he explored the reasoning of “the many are simply appearances of the one”.
“We immediately get the sense that Hinduism does not demand a one-size-fits-all kind of approach. That is why it is an eternal religion. It caters to all types and for all times and I daresay for all eternity,” said Rambally.
He explained that Hinduism or Sanatan Dharma can never be described as a singular system of belief and practice. “Rather it is eclectic. It is a chaotic yet beautiful song, much like birds singing in competition with a fullness of personal expression of its self-derived glory, celebrating life, creation and the Creator.”
He said the great religion of Hinduism caters for every one as the pathway to God is not singular, and who can be approached from any angle and as any form, as our beloved, our child, or our mother.
“Alternatively we can create an altar-less altar inside our mental space without the need for physical articles of worship and meditate on the Supreme Truth,” said Rambally.
The MP said one can serve God by working at regular jobs, and duties done in the mode of worship and by acquainting oneself with the teachings of the Vedas and the Upanishads (Hindu texts).
“All these are the Yogas spelt out in the Srimad Bhagwad Gita. I make the point simply to show that the paths are indeed many but the goal is always one, the One Source, from which all things come. That source from which all things come. That source to which we aspire the supreme and ultimate reality.”
The MP was accompanied by his wife and two children as he toured several display booths offering various Hindu literature, information on their charitable initiatives, and featuring cultural presentations away from the main stage.