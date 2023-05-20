NCIC’s new president wants to make the NGO more sustainable

Newly installed president of the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) Deoroop Teemal wants the NGO to be known for more than just hosting the Divali Nagar – its flagship event.
Teemal, an Independent senator, succeeded former president Dr Deokinanan Sharma last month and has already hit the ground running with his mandate to “make different moves” for the Council to be sustainable.
Other elected officers include first vice-president: Surujdeo Mangaroo; second vice-president: Leanne Dianne Dookie; secretary: Bramha Beharrysingh; assistant secretary: Sarika Boodoo; treasurer: Nirmala Ramsaran; assistant treasurer: Nisha Baksh-Lutchmedial; and communication officer: Kuldeep Gangapersad.
Directors are: Pradeep Vishnu, Indra Outar, Amrica Seepersad-Reemaul, Dr Arvind Singh, Yaseen Rahaman, Chandrakala Ramsingh, Shawn Ramjit, Sahadeo Partap, Bhushan Parmanand and Dr Visham Bhimull.
“Next year the NCIC turns 60, which is quite a long time for any organisation, particularly an NGO,” Teemal said.
His involvement with the NCIC spans 12 years, in which he served in different executive roles. During his tenure, Teemal said he also wants to “broaden the portfolio” of the Council.
“In 2015, we launched our heritage centre, which has been developing quite nicely.
The heritage centre houses a library and a research space and is the focal point of this year’s Indian Heritage Month, currently on at the NCIC’s base at Narsaloo Ramaya Marg Road, Endeavour.
The Council kicked off its Heritage Month with a breakfast seminar on the topic “Debunking myths of indentureship”.
This weekend and the next and continuing until Indian Arrival Day, on May 30, the heritage centre will host a book display featuring Caribbean authors, who have written on the Indian experience. Some of these books will also be available for sale.
Just as Divali celebrations attract citizens of different races, it is Teemal’s hope that these heritage month events, and other NCIC initatives in the future, spark similar interests.
“We are a country with diverse people, all with different historical backgrounds,” Teemal said.
“In terms of building the nation, it is exceedingly important that we understand each other, have an exchange of ideas, and educate each other on our history – our tribulations, our trials and triumphs.”
The Council, under Teemal’s leadership, also wants to appeal to the younger members of the population, with school tours to the NCIC’s heritage centre being planned.
A children’s forum is also on the schedule of events for the Council’s Indian Heritage Month.
“The plan is for us to host regular programmes, not just for entertainment, but edutainment.
“We want to start in the primary schools, because it is necessary to teach the young people their history from an early age,” Teemal told Kitcharee.
“The way the curriculum is structured now at schools, some of the history gets dropped.”
The self-described “Tunapuna boy”, who was born and raised in that area, Teemal is the father of two and has been a community activist for most of his life.
Even with his increased work load at the NCIC, his duties as a senator, and heading up his construction business - he is a civil and structural engineer and project manager with 37 years experience - Teemal continues to be involved in the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, a voluntary, non-profit, social and cultural organisation which aims to organise the Hindu community in order to preserve, practice and promote Hindu ideals and values.
“I have to prioritise and organise my day, as my role at NCIC can be demanding.”
The NCIC is able to generate money from some concessions, Teemal said. But he admits that putting on events is costly, and sometimes the organisation is forced to cut back due to the lack of resources.
“Generating revenue for the Council is one of the things I am looking at. We really need to up the ante. We have a fairly large space of 50 acres and we’re currently working on the first phase of building our food court, which we hope to complete by early next year.
“In order to take the organistion forward, I believe that we need to revisit the strategic direction, particularly as it relates to sustainability and relevance.”
“We also need to be conscious of the nation’s need and be culturally responsible. We have to be innovative to synergise with the public,” Teemal said.