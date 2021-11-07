Needle phobia and autism

WHEN the Ministry of Health announced the national rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12 -18, a sense of foreboding and dread came over Saira La Foucade. It wasn’t as if she was opposed to her son receiving the vaccine —far from it. Rather, she was worried that it would have been impossible to subdue her son if someone approached him with a needle. Matheaus, 13, has severe autism and is terrified of needles. According to the UK-based organisation The Good Schools Guide, needle phobia is far more common in children with learning disabilities, especially Autism Spectrum Disorder. In fact, the Express understands that specific fears and phobias are one of the most frequent subtypes of disorders on the autism spectrum.
La Foucade had reason to fear the worst. In the past, Matheaus had to be wrapped in a blanket and restrained by four nurses so that they could administer injections.
“That was painful for me,” recalled La Foucade. “I remember looking at my child while he was looking at me. He can’t talk, but I knew from the look in his eyes that he was begging me to help him but there was nothing that I could do.”
On four separate occasions he was put in a medically induced sleep during visits to the doctor and dentist.
Given Matheaus’s history with doctors and injections, the thought of taking him to get the Covid-19 vaccine was stressful for La Foucade. She had nightmares of the needle breaking in his arm. She was also worried that restraining Matheaus, who is six feet and weighs 250 pounds, would be a mammoth, even impossible task for the medical staff. Nevertheless, centre manager of the Autistic Society of Trinidad and Tobago Amoy Boodoo urged La Foucade to take her son to get vaccinated.
So La Foucade went to the vaccination site at the UTT Chaguanas campus two days in advance to explain Matheaus’ condition to the doctors and express her own concerns.
“The doctor patiently listened to me and then said ‘Mom, if you want an exemption for your son I can write you a letter’ but when I told him I wanted Matheaus to be vaccinated I could see an immediate look of relief on his face. They reassured me that they had special equipment and there was nothing to worry about,” she said.
La Foucade returned home less anxious. And on the day of Matheaus’ first vaccine dose, La Foucade, her son and his babysitter made their way to Chaguanas. La Foucade had already filled out the required form at home so it was just a matter of handing it to the nurses. Matheaus was seated in the car as Dr Supersad approached.
“He looked me in the eye as he spoke and said hello to Matheaus and gave him a high five. While Dr Supersad was chatting with him he rolled up Matheaus’ sleeve and in no time, he gave him the injection,” recalled La Foucade.
The ‘special equipment’ was a retractable needle syringe which is different from those used on adults. Once the plunger is fully depressed to inject the patient, the needle automatically retracts into the safety chamber. Dr Supersad stayed chatting with Matheaus for 15 minutes to make sure that there were no severe side effects. Before the doctor left, Matheaus held his hand, looked him in his eyes and garbled ‘thank you’. La Foucade burst into tears; to have had such a calm reaction after several traumatising experiences over the years was a tremendous relief.
Needle phobia and a fear of doctors and hospitals among the special needs community is largely overlooked, said La Foucade. This comes at a huge disadvantage to the child and his or her family. The majority of parents of severely autistic children whom La Foucade has spoken to have said they will not take their child for the vaccine because they fear he or she might flip out, panic, attempt to run away or get aggressive once approached with a needle.
One BBC report stated that people with learning disabilities in the UK have been left behind while the Covid-19 vaccine can only be delivered by injection. The report cited comments from parents who said the injection remains a non viable option for their special needs children.
La Foucade has come to understand why Matheaus has a fear of doctors and injections—and it has a lot to do with how those with severe autism see the world. As a child, most of Matheaus’s outings were either to his grandmother or the doctor’s office, so anytime his mother dressed him, he would cry, anticipating that he was going to the clinic. Because he is non verbal Matheaus is unable to put into words what he’s feeling. Matheaus also has sensory processing disorder, a condition in which the brain has trouble receiving and responding to information that comes in through the senses. As a result, he has an aversion to things that trigger his senses such as taste, touch and smell. While he has a high pain threshold, he doesn’t like people touching him so when he had an abscess under his foot that required urgent attention in the past, the doctor had to administer an anaesthetic before they could treat him.
As her son’s advocate, La Foucade has transformed her home into a sensory friendly environment which has made Matheaus and his family’s life a lot more manageable. While she does not expect the same everywhere else, La Foucade believes that more should be done to help special needs children. Since injections and clinics create fear especially among those with learning disabilities, the sooner medical technology can evolve to meet the very specific sensory needs of this community, the better, said La Foucade.
Having crossed the first hurdle - Matheaus’ first vaccine shot—successfully, La Foucade is looking forward to putting it behind them completely when Dr Supersad delivers the second shot on November 12. She hopes her story will give encouragement to parents who are in a similar situation.
“I hope that it will encourage parents, not just of children with special needs, to get their children vaccinated, especially when approval is given to vaccinate children between the ages of five to 11,” said La Foucade.