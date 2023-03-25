Nelly Cottoy nominated for CMA Best New Dancehall Artiste

Rising dancehall star Nelly Cottoy (Shinelle Davis) is over the moon about her Caribbean Music Awards (CMA) Best New Artiste – Dancehall nomination.
Nelly, 27, is the first T&T-born act to be nominated for the international regional dancehall award, which will be presented on June 24, at the Kings Theatre in New York, USA.
Born in Kelly Village, Caroni, the singer says the honour is testament to the blood, sweat and tears she has put into her music.
“It means the world to me to have my hard work and dedication to my craft recognised. Just to be nominated alone in itself, feels as if I have already won. The fact that I have already made history by being the first and only Trinbagonian to be nominated internationally for any dancehall related award in itself is already a victory,” Nelly told the Kitcharee.
She says winning will be the icing on an already tasty cake and knows the moment will mean more to her mother than anyone else.
“I feel truly blessed; still in shock, but blessed. Winning would be the perfect start to the next step of my career. I can already see the tears of joy flowing down my mother’s face should I be declared the winner. Her happiness is super important to me as this is as much her nomination as it is mine, since she has been toiling with me from birth, in all my endeavours.”
Showing up and showing out
Don’t let her seemingly meteoric rise fool you. Nelly has been toiling on the local music scene for the last six years, slowly building a loyal following.
Nelly announced herself to dancehall fans in 2019 with the hit “Machine Gyal Shots”. The diminutive powerhouse of a performer’s 2020 hits “Dancehall” and “Private” made her a staple on dancehall playlists across the region. Her latest release “Nom Nom” aka “The Fat Man Anthem” went viral across all social media platforms earlier this year. She attributes her success to her great persistence, which fuels her to “show up and show out”.
“I showed up and showed out and I stopped caring about having a ‘perfect girly’ image and instead started showcasing ‘me’ a lot more. I started giving my fans the opportunity to see the real me, I also started to promote my music heavily and not just rely on others and radio airplay to get my music out there.
“I believe that, among other things, kicked things off in a different direction for me.”
Nelly counts her much talked about performance alongside the mercurial hitmaker Trinidad Killa (Kern Joseph) at a pavement lime on Maraval Road in Port of Spain as a pivotal moment in her career.
“An associate of mine, Adam ‘Trinibess’ Browne recommended that I take the stage with Trinidad Killa and believe it or not, that performance definitely got the rollercoaster moving. My fans were so happy to see me there and that motivated me to keep going.”
The artiste recalled an emotional on-stage moment with radio announcer Whitney Husbands, at this year’s Fire Fest, held during the “Mother of all Carnivals”, as being equally significant. Husbands praised Nelly’s talent in front of the massive feting crowd.
“That heartfelt praise from Whitney Husbands on how great of a performance I delivered definitely sent the rollercoaster into overdrive. That moment with Whitney went instantly viral, and (Crime Watch host) Ian Alleyne then brought me on his show which was another viral moment, and here we are today,” she beamed.
Dancehall lighting a path to global success
Local dancehall, aka zess music, has the potential to break through in a major way on the global music market, Nelly said. Local dancehall act Prince Swanny (Taryl Swan), who signed a major distribution deal with American rapper/mogul Jay-Z’s (Sean Carter) Rockafella, is leading the way in that regard.
Nelly says while T&T is known as the land of soca and calypso, the country should embrace our unique brand of dancehall as also intrinsically local.
“If our local dancehall so happens to break more barriers than soca and calypso, then so be it. It’s all local music, and sharing our music to the world should be a mission, not a competition. It’s not about who gets there first, we are all representing the Red, White and Black.”
Currently, Nelly is in the middle of recording her first EP. She warned that to deny any creative expression coming out of these shores is to risk completely losing it.
“Music is evolving and change is inevitable. If we as Trinbagonians don’t claim our local dancehall music as our own, another country would willingly claim it and say they are the inventors. If we as a country push our local dancehall music, it can break barriers. Perfect example, me being nominated for an award internationally in a dancehall category, dominated by Jamaicans artistes.”
Log on to www.caribmusicawards.com and scroll to the dancehall section to vote for Nelly Cottoy.