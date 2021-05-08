Neville, 80, retires from touring

Aaron Neville

‘I WILL KEEP MAKING MORE MUSIC’: Singer Aaron Neville performs during “A Concert For Island Relief” January 6, 2018, file photo, at Radio City Music Hall in New York, USA. —Photo: AP

Fans of the sweet, melodic sounds of legendary New Orleans vocalist Aaron Neville won’t have many opportunities to hear him live from now on.

In posts Thursday on his official website and via social media, Neville announced his official retirement from touring.

Now 80, Neville said embarking on multi-date tours is no longer appealing.

“The time has come for me to stop ripping and running on the road,” Neville wrote. “I waited for someone to invent a way to beam me from show to show but no such luck. ... Unfortunately, the gruelling nature of travel and the schedule needed to make a tour work has become less than desirable. The current climate of our world brought me many realisations. Life is short and I’d like to spend my remaining time on this earth being less hurried.”

Still, Neville said his love for singing has not waned.

“It provides so much joy for me, at least as much as for those listening, if not more,” he said.

“Don’t see this as a permanent goodbye. by the grace of God, I will keep making more music and may show up at a special event or concert down the road,” he promises.

Neville hasn’t performed live since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic caused concerts to come to an abrupt halt in the US. Instead, he has livestreamed solo performances from Freville Farm, the 12-acre home in upstate New York where he and his wife, photographer Sarah A Friedman, have lived since 2013.

The virus is of great concern to Neville, whose old age and asthma make him especially at risk of developing a severe case of Covid-19.

“I don’t want to get sick,” Neville said in an article last year written for AARP. “So, I cancelled my tour dates and we’ve been home and isolated on our farm in New York.”

Neville’s solo career flourished after the 1966 release of “Tell It Like It Is” and a later collaboration with Linda Ronstadt on “Don’t Know Much” and “All My Life”.

He also garnered much of his fame from his work with the Neville Brothers, an R&B, funk and soul group that was based in his hometown of New Orleans and also consisted of his brothers Art, Charles and Cyril.

The group, which formally disbanded in 2012, was known for closing out the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival’s two-weekend run each spring.

— Associated Press

A REAL BRUDDA BRUDDA BRUDDA

A REAL BRUDDA BRUDDA BRUDDA

Features/Entertainment Editor “A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle.” James Keller.

Possibly Jamie Thomas’ final post on Instagram, Jamie would succumb to a heart attack later that night, leaving all who knew him in shock and grief.

Jamie lived that Keller statement, being the proverbial candle that lit hundreds of lives in the 46 years he lived. And live he did.

Like mother, like daughter

Like mother, like daughter

“I had the best childhood any child could ever ask for.”

The genuineness of those words from soca star Nailah Blackman shone through the phone screen like a determined ray of sunlight on a gloomy overcast Thursday afternoon, last week.

From Paris with love

From Paris with love

“My mother is a powerhouse and an empress.”

Those heartfelt words from calypso bassist Corey Wallace left Paris, France on Friday journeyed across the Atlantic Ocean and sweetly lands in the pages of this paper, for his mother Greta Eugene Wallace to read in the safety of her Tacarigua home this morning.

Sammy gets ‘Close Again’

Sammy gets ‘Close Again’

“I want to be close again...”

The lyrics of Sammy Jo’s latest release ‘Close Again’ echo what all of us are thinking, especially now that we’re in the grip of a second lockdown. The soca track which features infectious vibes, Sammy Jo’s melodious vocals and her eclectic style is another feather in the singer’s cap—and a reminder of her versatility as a music artiste.

It was only a matter of time before fans finally got a taste of soca courtesy Sammy Jo; after all, soca is our music, she says.

Celebrate mom

Celebrate mom

It’s that time again to make mom feel special.

Pamper her. Celebrate her. Show her your love and appreciation with a homemade meal from the heart.

Try one or a few of these suggestions to honour mom, this Mother’s Day. Follow TrinicooksTT on Facebook and Instagram for more recipe ideas.