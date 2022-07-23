New Bocas podcast highlights T&T lit classics

Harold Sonny Ladoo

Harold Sonny Ladoo

Just in time for the upcoming celebrations of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th anniversary of Independence, a new podcast series from the NGC Bocas Lit Fest explores the country’s rich literary heritage.

Launched on July 15, the 100 Caribbean Books That Made Us podcast explores how iconic, classic books of past decades have influenced and inspired writers of today. The podcast is available at the Bocas Lit Fest website at www.bocaslitfest.com/books-that-made-us/podcast.

In the premiere episode, T&T writer Kevin Jared Hosein—a past winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize—talks about the celebrated novel No Pain Like This Body by the late Harold Sonny Ladoo. First published in 1972, and set in a turn-of-the-century Indo-Trinidadian farming community, No Pain Like This Body has influenced two generations of subsequent writers, and was recently republished by the international imprint Vintage Classics.

The new podcast series is the latest iteration of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest’s ongoing 100 Caribbean Books That Made Us project. Released in April 2021, the 100 Caribbean Books That Made Us is a list of literary works in all genres—poetry, fiction, and non-fiction—crowdsourced by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest with input from readers across the Caribbean and its diasporas. Its aim is to celebrate the region’s literary heritage, and introduce new readers—both Caribbean and international—to the diverse voices and themes of Caribbean writing.

In the first phase of the 100 Caribbean Books That Made Us podcast, Bocas has commissioned contemporary writers from T&T to consider classic books from the crowdsourced list, with the series premiere timed to coincide with this year’s Independence anniversary. Upcoming episodes—to be released monthly—will focus on books by authors such as Samuel Selvon, M NourbeSe Philip, and Dionne Brand.

The podcast is just one of several NGC Bocas Lit Fest initiatives to mark the 60th anniversary of Independence, with other projects and events to be announced in August. Information on the NGO’s full range of literary initiatives is available at www.bocaslitfest.com.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Street theatre to encourage migrant empathy

Street theatre to encourage migrant empathy

A series of street theatre performances will engage locals and encourage them to consider the benefits of migrant integration in Trinidad this July.

The Borders of Hope Street Theatre Showcase will target bypassers at select locations in Port of Spain, Cunupia and San Fernando on evenings at peak pedestrian traffic time.

Prince Swanny signs distribution deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation

Prince Swanny signs distribution deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation

“I is a man really come from nothing and really made music my passion. To see how far it reaching is a blessing.”

Those words from Trinibad dancehall star Prince Swanny (Taryll Swan) followed news, on Friday, that he has signed a distribution deal with American hip hop legend Jay Z’s (Sean Carter) record label Roc Nation.

Roc Nation’s new distribution arm Equity Distribution (EQ) will handle the supply chains for Swanny’s sophomore album Swanology.

King Of Soca biography launches on Tuesday

King Of Soca biography launches on Tuesday

An entertaining, informative, live streamed production is set to launch the first biography of Machel Montano, marking the 40th anniversary of his music career, on Tuesday, July 26.

Six years after conceiving the project on the completion of her 2016 MPhil dissertation at The UWI, first-time author and mother of the international soca star, Elizabeth “Lady” Montano, is ready to deliver to the world King Of Soca: The Ultimate Insider Reveals How Machel Montano Became One Of The World’s Most Popular Soca Artists. “And what could be a more fitting way to do that than a thoughtfully curated show for Machel fans and followers worldwide!”, says Lady.

In the name of Resistance

In the name of Resistance

“Mrs Rapso soldier, you need to make a representation with all these lovely ladies.”

Every Emancipation Day morning Carol Mandela could count on that call from the late rapso poet Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba).

Resistance and Mandela shared a close relationship. She is married to his close friend and former bandmate Karega Mandela. And the three would often be seen huddled together at cultural events.

New Bocas podcast highlights T&T lit classics

New Bocas podcast highlights T&T lit classics

Just in time for the upcoming celebrations of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th anniversary of Independence, a new podcast series from the NGC Bocas Lit Fest explores the country’s rich literary heritage.

Launched on July 15, the 100 Caribbean Books That Made Us podcast explores how iconic, classic books of past decades have influenced and inspired writers of today. The podcast is available at the Bocas Lit Fest website at www.bocaslitfest.com/books-that-made-us/podcast.

A modern approach to Trini food

A modern approach to Trini food

WHEN Marlon Timothy gets creative in the kitchen, he goes beyond trying different styles of cooking. The research and development chef is a scientist in the kitchen who mixes good taste with good science to produce eclectic cuisine. Timothy is one of the emerging chefs at the popular fusion restaurant, 12 by Rishi, located in Arima.