New breakthrough in Type 2 diabetes fight

DIABETES is one of the most common, chronic non-communicable diseases and has been described by health professionals as one of the most frightening scourges in the world.
But there is a silver lining as new data presented by a team of researchers from The University of the West Indies and Florida International University shows that a technique called Enhanced Intensive Lifestyle Intervention (EILI) is four times more effective at keeping patients’ blood sugar low, helping patients lose weight and belly fat, reducing their A1C concentrations and is effective at sending diabetes into remission in a majority of patients.
And that’s not all — the data also shows that EILI which includes a change in diet, exercise regime, family and therapeutic support can effectively get nearly 90 per cent of patients off medication within three to six months, improve their quality of life and improve worker productivity much faster than metformin or applying exercise alone.
The Caribbean EILI study which was conducted between June 2021 and June 2022 by a team of health researchers led by Peter Neptune, followed 100 patients with type 2 diabetes who completed the three to six-month programme at the National Wellness Centres — an NGO which focuses on delivering care for diabetes and other related lifestyle diseases.
The data on the EILI programme was compared to two existing comparative research papers conducted in the UK and Mexico on patients using a popular diabetes drug called metformin glycinate.
The study included an intensive review of the patients’ lifestyle. Patients completed a questionnaire about their meals and exercise regimes. Their medication and diet was also assessed and a diet plan and daily schedule was then developed for patients who also had access to psychological support and group therapy.
Striking result
Results show that the programme recorded an average weight loss of 15 lbs over three months of the programme. While the Mexican/UK studies showed no change in patients’ body mass index, the Caribbean study showed 25 basis points reduction in BMI, the study also averaged a 15-basis points reduction in A1C concentrations without the use of medication. The Caribbean study also averaged a 10 cm (five inches) loss in belly size.
The most striking result is that 88 per cent of patients were able to come off medication as their blood sugar and A1C concentrations had returned to normal. According to Neptune, the study blew away the myth that if you are diabetic you will remain diabetic for the rest of your life.
This EILI programme is not just about lifestyle intervention; patients have a 360 degree support system in place that will help them make steady progress and achieve their goals, said Neptune.
Diabetes is a lifestyle disease, but we are not putting any emphasis on the patient’s lifestyle, he stressed.
“If we all agree that it’s a lifestyle disease then we have to address our lifestyle first and that is what the EILI programme does,” said Neptune. “If a patient reaches the point where lifestyle doesn’t work we will look at medication but we believe that we must address the core of the problem first.”
Neptune said the programme is not just for persons with type 2 diabetes. It’s also geared for persons who have a family history of diabetes and those who are prediabetic. Some individuals who were overweight and lacked energy were put on the programme and experienced encouraging results.
Alternative solutions
The results of the EILI study shows that we need to have some investment in alternative solutions to diabetes rather than just medication, said Neptune.
“Regardless of whatever medication or herb you’re taking or fad you’re following...if you are not reducing the amount of sugar you’re consuming, and you are not exercising or making proper lifestyle decisions — you will get sick,”he said.
Neptune acknowledges that getting people to change their lifestyle is a challenge because many want to do the things that justify the easiest route for themselves.
“What we have noticed about diabetes is that it requires your personal involvement, it is not something for which you can take a pill and everything will be okay.
You cannot rest the burden of taking care of your health on the shoulder of a pill. Your health requires your personal responsibility,” he said.
It is not only up to persons to change their lifestyles; systemic changes are also required, said Neptune. There needs to be more investment in agriculture and there needs to be educational campaigns which focus on what really constitutes healthy, balanced meals.
“Our grandparents and great grandparents required high sugar diets but since then things have evolved. We are now in a different era where we are not as physical as we were before. So our diet has to change to match our lifestyle, “explained Neptune.
The fact that our diet hasn’t changed and we have less time to exercise means that we are putting ourselves at risk of non-communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes, cancers and cardiovascular diseases.
The positive results of the EILI study have come at a time when this country is facing an uphill battle against diabetes. It is estimated that 15 per cent of our population (300,000 persons) are diabetic. Diabetes is one of the top five causes of death in T&T and is the leading cause of blindness.
“What this enhanced intensive lifestyle intervention program does is that it gives people hope, “said Neptune. “If they make comprehensive changes with their diet and exercise they will enjoy an improved quality of life, and as long as they continue to make the right choices they will continue to experience benefits.”