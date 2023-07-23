New breakthrough in Type 2 diabetes fight

DIABETES is one of the most common, chronic non-communicable diseases and has been described by health professionals as one of the most frightening scourges in the world.

But there is a silver lining as new data presented by a team of researchers from The University of the West Indies and Florida International University shows that a technique called Enhanced Intensive Lifestyle Intervention (EILI) is four times more effective at keeping patients’ blood sugar low, helping patients lose weight and belly fat, reducing their A1C concentrations and is effective at sending diabetes into remission in a majority of patients.