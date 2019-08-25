New hope for cancer patients

The number of cancer cases in Trinidad and Tobago is frightening. The rigours of cancer treatment from chemotherapy to radiation leave the patient in a weakened state physically, mentally and emotionally.
While there is no cure for the disease, science and technology has evolved and for the first time in Trinidad and Tobago and the English-speaking Caribbean a new method of treatment — IntraOperative Radio Therapy (IORT) is available at the West Shore Medical Private Hospital. IORT is an intensive radiation treatment that’s administered during surgery. IORT allows direct radiation to the target area while sparing normal surrounding tissue.