New pill approved for postpartum depression

THE news that the Food and Drug Administration recently approved a new drug ‘Zurzuvae’ — the first oral medication to treat postpartum depression comes as a relief says consultant gynaecologist and medical director at Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre, Dr Catherine Minto-Bain.
“This drug is different, it works very quickly, it is not a SSRI (drugs that are typically used as antidepressants), but a slightly different type of medication with a quick onset of action which is needed in postpartum depression. When PPD is triggered it comes on quickly at a very difficult time, therefore the effects of the drug have to be quick. Many people are excited about the new drug because it works within a few days,”said Minto-Bain.
Although she is not a psychiatrist, nor does she treat women with postpartum depression, throughout her career Minto-Bain, who treats infertility, has realised how common depression is; 50 per cent of the patients in her clinic deal with anxiety and depression as a result of their inability to conceive. In her years of practice, she has also observed that postpartum depression is incredibly common.
Postpartum depression usually happens within the first four weeks of delivery, many women are not aware that it can happen in the last few weeks of a pregnancy as well, said the physician. PPD is not to be confused with “baby blues” which include mood swings, crying spells, anxiety and difficulty sleeping. PPD symptoms are more overwhelming and last longer, they include depressed mood, difficulty bonding with the baby, loss of appetite, reduced ability to think clearly, concentrate or make decisions, irritability or anger, withdrawing from family and friends, hopelessness, severe anxiety and panic attacks.
PPD very common
Although PPD is very common, it continues to be underestimated — which is a big mistake, warned Minto-Bain. Anyone, regardless of their age, status or background can suffer from it, she said.
“Many mothers experience baby blues - with the sudden drop in hormones when the placenta comes out and the body changes there is a change in mood, and that is normal. But for one in ten women it becomes a serious depression,” said Minto-Bain. “Family and friends may think that with some support, the mother will snap out of it and it will just go away. I think even the mother herself may not want to talk about it, when you have a baby you want to be the mother who has it all together, you want to look like you’re coping, you don’t want to ask for help and depression makes it difficult to ask for help.”
Minto-Bain acknowledges that health care providers may miss the signs that someone is suffering from depression, some hide their symptoms because of the stigma attached with depression and mental illness. In her profession, Minto-Bain has observed that many patients prefer not to speak about mental health issues so she and her colleagues try to integrate talk therapy into their practice.
There are two groups of people who are more susceptible to postpartum depression. The first group involves people who have had mental health struggles in the past, that risk factor flares up in pregnancy or postpartum.
The other group are women who have had very difficult pregnancies.
“There are a variety of things that could go wrong in pregnancy. Women who have had a difficult pregnancy seem more at risk for postpartum depression,” said Minto-Bain.
Doctors don’t exactly know what causes PPD. It can be linked to the change in hormones during pregnancy, genetic factors can also be at play, if it’s common in your family, you are more likely to suffer from it.
Postpartum depression can be treated a bit quicker than other types of depression. But women with postpartum psychosis — which can be quite dangerous and is accompanied by thoughts of harming oneself or family members - are at greater risk and must be attended to urgently.
Urgent medical
attention needed
A recent tragedy which unfolded in upstate New York underscores the importance of urgent medical attention for persons with postpartum psychosis; on August 6, a cancer physician fatally shot her four-month-old daughter and herself after battling severe postpartum psychosis. Minto-Bain also referred to a recent report out of the UK which showed that suicide is one of the leading causes of direct maternal death in the first postnatal year.
“That report is quite shocking - that wasn’t the case ten, twenty years ago. There are real risks for women with postpartum depression,” said Minto-Bain. “If you realise that something is off and it’s been going on for a few days, don’t leave it alone, get advice straightaway, talk to your doctor or midwife. If you’re worried, talk to somebody.”
The biggest problem with postpartum depression is that people don’t ask for help early and it’s harder to treat the longer it is left. The sooner one gets treatment, the better the bonding will be for mother and baby and the better it will be for the father and everyone involved, added Minto-Bain.
If you suspect that a friend or family member is struggling with postpartum depression, don’t be afraid to ask questions and inquire about how they are doing.
“You will never harm someone by asking important questions like: how are you feeling? are you having bad thoughts, are you having suicidal thoughts? Maybe we are afraid to ask those questions, but we can actually save someone’s life if we do,” said Minto-Bain.
Now that the new drug ‘Zurzuvae’ has been approved by the FDA, how soon might it be available in T&T?
“I sincerely hope that the Ministry of Health will find a way to get it on our drug formulary because it’s a drug that is needed in Trinidad. I leave that up to the people that import and distribute drugs but it is certainly something that is desperately needed in Trinidad,” said Minto-Bain.