New UNAIDS global report encouraging

THE UNAIDS Global AIDS Report for 2022, which was published in late July, contained some good news for the Caribbean with respect to the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS. UNAIDS reported that the number of people newly infected with HIV in 2021 was 28 per cent lower than in 2010 and AIDS-related deaths have declined by 50 per cent. Also, new HIV infections among children fell by 47 per cent from 2010-2021. The report stated that of those living with HIV in the region in 2021, 84 per cent knew their status and 83 per cent of people who knew their HIV-positive status were accessing treatment.
However, programme coordinator at Red Initiatives O’Leo Lokai is less optimistic about the actual situation concerning the fight against HIV/AIDS in T&T especially given the Covid-related disruptions in health services over the past couple of years that had a negative impact on vulnerable communities.
The figures as reported by UNAIDS do not reflect the reality of HIV and AIDS in the Caribbean where it remains a social and economic issue, he said. One major issue for consideration said Lokai is the matter of HIV testing, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that HIV testing dropped sharply in the first year of the pandemic.
“The question we must ask is: how many people were tested during the pandemic lockdown? Was it due to less HIV testing sites being opened which led to fewer recorded HIV-positive results?”questioned Lokai. “All these figures (in the UNAIDS report) still mainly reflect those from the public sector in many countries.”
Forced into private testing
“Due to stigma, many are forced into private testing because of the fear of being judged or discriminated against. Many still feel very vulnerable - for instance in T&T, there is no protective legislation for people living with HIV in the workplace.”
Additionally there are also many other issues related to HIV transmission stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic - including one’s socioeconomic status that could set back any progress made in the fight against HIV/AIDS.
“Many citizens lost their jobs or became underemployed. Situations like these lead them to a heightened level of vulnerability to many social ills such as gender-based violence and sex work and transactional relationships which can promote an opportunity for HIV transmission,”he said.
HIV/AIDS has been on the back burner - long before Covid-19 arrived on our shores, said Lokai, who is a member of the Monitoring and Evaluation Committee of the HIV Secretariat.
The complacency, he said, is the result of limited political will which is manifested in the lack of funding and support to civil society organisations.
“What we need is more effective monitoring and evaluation to promote better programming,”said Lokai.
“We are still experiencing the effects of Covid-19 so I would suggest heightening the prevention response to HIV and other sexually transmitted infections with a focus on the many drivers of infection such as gender dynamics, socioeconomic status and lack of education.
To truly eradicate HIV and AIDS we need to look at consistent behaviour change programming in the area of prevention. This is key to a more effective and sustainable response along with access to medication and antiretroviral treatment (ART).”
Treatments
While there have been advancements in HIV therapy, Lokai agrees with immunologist Dr Anthony Fauci who said that despite the success of HIV treatments, discovering the next generation of therapies for HIV is critical.
Fauci stressed that to truly improve patient care, troublesome issues like drug resistance, unwanted side effects and lifelong adherence need to be addressed.
The fight against HIV and AIDS requires political will, a strategic response from the public and private sector, funding and a renewed push in the area of general education and behaviour change programming to prevent people from testing positive in the first place, said Lokai.
“There should be age-appropriate sex education in all schools, this should also address high rates of adolescent pregnancy and gender discrimination. To achieve the results needed and meet the UN’s sustainable development goals, our leaders need to combat the more destructive pandemics of ignorance and indifference,”said Lokai.
The UNAIDS report ominously titled ‘In Danger’ underscores the urgency of the situation. The report paints a rather bleak picture of the worldwide fight against AIDS which took a life every minute in 2021.
According to the report, progress in prevention and treatment is faltering around the world, putting millions of people in grave danger.
The report stated that Eastern Europe, central Asia, Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa have all seen increases in annual HIV infections over several years. In Asia and the Pacific, UNAIDS data show new HIV infections are rising where they had been falling.
To contact Red Initiatives - the HIV/AIDS awareness, education and prevention advocacy organisation, e-mail: redtnt@gmail.com