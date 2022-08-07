New UNAIDS global report encouraging

THE UNAIDS Global AIDS Report for 2022, which was published in late July, contained some good news for the Caribbean with respect to the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS. UNAIDS reported that the number of people newly infected with HIV in 2021 was 28 per cent lower than in 2010 and AIDS-related deaths have declined by 50 per cent. Also, new HIV infections among children fell by 47 per cent from 2010-2021.