A NEW generation of talented writers in all genres will be in the spotlight at the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest.
Running from April 28 to 30 and based at the National Library in downtown Port of Spain, the annual festival—now in its 13th year—returns to an in-person format, with a programme of over 80 events for all ages.
Alongside celebrated international authors like Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo and legendary Jamaican dub poet Linton Kwesi Johnson, the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest is showcasing a host of emerging writers, set to reshape the landscape of contemporary Caribbean literature.
Among the line-up are early-career authors of some of the past few years’ most celebrated books. T&T’s Kevin Jared Hosein and Breanne McIvor will be joined by Sharma Taylor from Jamaica (winner of the 2019 Johnson and Amoy Achong Caribbean Writers Prize) and Cherie Jones from Barbados (shortlisted for the 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction). All four writers won major book deals from international publishers while based at home in the Caribbean.
Returning to the festival programme, this year, is the New Talent Showcase series, with readings by a curated selection of emerging writers—eight from T&T and one from Barbados—who have not yet released their first books, but are busy publishing work in international journals and winning prizes and fellowships.
The New Talent Showcase writers are Akhim Alexis, Jannine Horsford, Jay T John, Garvin Tafari Parsons, Rajiv Ramkhalawan, Ark Ramsay, Desirée Seebaran, Deneka Thomas, and Hadassah K. Williams. Their readings are scheduled daily (see box for dates and times) in the Abercromby Street Arcade of the National Library.
“Seeking out and promoting new literary talent is something the NGC Bocas Lit Fest has become known for,” says festival and programme director Nicholas Laughlin. “It’s maybe the most exciting aspect of what we do, and we’re thrilled to have such a diverse and accomplished line-up this year. These are writers we’ll all be talking about in a decade—just as we’re right now celebrating authors like Ayanna Lloyd Banwo, who first shared her writing in an earlier Bocas New Talent Showcase years before she published her acclaimed novel When We Were Birds.”
This isn’t the only platform for budding and early-career writers to present their work at the festival. The daily Stand and Deliver open mic series—back in an in-person format—offers a chance for writers of all kinds and ages to share their work with peers and audiences. And a special New Voices session on the afternoon of April 28, starting at 3 p.m., will offer a showcase of debut and self-published books by T&T authors, including Cecily Alexander Pouchet, AM . ALI, Carolyn Ali, Dion Carrington, Tricia Chin, Keon Francis, Rori Heffes-Doon, Gavin Luke, and Elena Molchanova.
Beginning writers can also benefit from the NGC Bocas Lit Fest’s workshops series, currently open for registration. Six workshops on diverse topics will share hands-on, practical tips and techniques, from how to get started writing fiction to the art of the memoir—for a modest fee of $100 per session. The workshop listing is online at www.bocaslitfest.com/workshops.
On April 28, the festival also brings back its Writers First series of free seminars to guide new writers in shaping their careers.
The full festival programme is online at www.bocaslitfest.com.
The National Gas Company is title sponsor of the festival; OCM, First Citizens, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, NLCB, and the British Council are main sponsors; Massy Foundation and UWI are sponsors.
2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest New Talent Showcase
April 28, 12.30 pm
Readings by Garvin Tafari Parsons, Ark Ramsay, and Desirée Seebaran
April 29, 1 pm
Readings by Akhim Alexis, Deneka Thomas, and Hadassah K. Williams
April 30, noon
Readings by Jannine Horsford, Jay T. John, Rajiv Ramkhalawan
All New Talent Showcase readings take place in the Abercromby Street Arcade, National Library