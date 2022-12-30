New Year traditions to bring luck

“STALIN was a true Caribbean man.”

Calypso veteran Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool) gave pause to that summation, yesterday morning, when asked to put to words his long-standing friendship with the late great calypso legend Black Stalin.

Born Leroy Calliste on September 24, 1941, Stalin died at his San Fernando home on Wednesday. The five-time National Calypso Monarch suffered a stroke in 2014 that affected his movement and speech but he maintained his mental faculties.