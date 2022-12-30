New Year traditions to bring luck

No matter how you choose to celebrate New Year’s Eve, whether it’s with a lavish New Year’s Eve dinner, a quiet night at home watching New Year’s movies or a thoughtful planning session centred around making New Year’s wishes, see if you can fold in one of these good lucky New Year’s traditions from around the world because we could all benefit from some fortune coming our way!
Try something round
Many cultures believe eating round foods on New Year’s Eve will lead to prosperity. In Italy, lentils serve the same function as the black-eyed peas in Hoppin’ John, with their round shape representing coins. And in the Philippines, it’s customary to eat 12 round fruits, one for every month, to ensure a year of abundance. The fruits usually take centre stage at the table for the media noche, or the midnight meal.
Dress in dots
And in the Philippines, revellers don’t just try to eat circles — partygoers wear them, too. Polka dots are all the rage on December 31, increasing the chances for good luck in the new year.
Wear white
Brazil makes it easier to choose your New Year’s Eve outfit — everyone wears white for good luck and peace. Plus, matching outfits make for classy-looking photos!
Jump seven waves
Also in Brazil, if you head to the beach, you can increase your luck by heading to the water and jumping over seven waves. You get one wish for each wave, so think up your want list before heading into the water.
Give gifts
Christmas was forbidden in Soviet Russia, so New Year’s became the big gift-giving occasion during that time. Presents were delivered not by Santa but by Ded Moroz, or Father Frost, often aided by his granddaughter, Snegourochka. Anyone ready for another round of gift-giving?
Make fish fish
Fish is considered another good New Year’s entrée, since fish only swim in one direction — forward, like the movement of time.
Smash a plate
In Denmark, broken dishes are a good thing: people go around breaking dishware on the doorsteps of their friends and family. The more shards there are in front of your home the next day, the luckier and more well liked you are (unless you’re the one who has to sweep them all up).
Eat 12 grapes
Yes, exactly 12, one at each stroke of midnight to represent each month of the New Year. “Eating one grape at each of midnight’s 12 clock chimes guarantees you a lucky year — if and only if you simultaneously ruminate on their significance,” according to Atlas Obscura. “If you fail to conscientiously finish your grapes by the time the clock stops chiming, you’ll face misfortune in the new year.” Now, that’s a lot to chew on!
Decorate
your
front door
To Greeks, onions are a symbol of good luck and fertility, because they sprout even when no one is paying attention to them. On New Year’s Eve, families in Greece hang bundles of onions above their doors as a means of inviting that prosperity into the home. On New Year’s Day, parents also wake up their children by gently bonking their kids on the head with the onions that were outside.
