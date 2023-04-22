NGC Bocas Lit Fest don’t-miss list

With 80 events across three days, the upcoming 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest—running from April 28 to 30—offers festival-goers an abundance of riches! To help you navigate the packed programme, here’s a list of some of the most unmissable events in this year’s edition of the Anglophone Caribbean’s biggest literary event.
1. BackChat, the festival’s stalwart LGBTQI+ writing and performance showcase, co-hosted by CAISO: Sex and Gender Justice, launches the NGC Bocas Lit Fest programme in earnest. On Thursday April 27 at CBs Bar-Bar, 15 Rust Street, St Clair, from 9 p.m., the convivial, relaxed gathering features readings from local and international writers. This year’s participants include comedian Simmy De Trini, Angelique V Nixon, and the UK’s LGBT+ History Month Poet Laureate, Adam Lowe.
2. Bright and early, April 28 ushers in the return of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest Big Ideas panels: hard-hitting discussions on topics affecting T&T today. Equal for All, at 10.30 a.m., delves into disability rights and accessibility for every citizen, with Lisa Ghany of the Down Syndrome Family Network; Tessa Pascall, Disability Affairs Specialist, Ministry of Social Development and Family Affairs; Celia Sorhaindo, author of Radical Normalisation; and Kenneth Suratt of the T&T Blind Welfare Association. Moderated by Jacqueline Huggins, manager of the Division of Student Services and Development at The UWI, St Augustine. Venue: Old Fire Station, Port of Spain.
3. Running throughout April 28 are the festival’s Writers First seminars, geared towards budding scribes and first-time authors eager to fine-tune their knowledge of the writing and publishing industries. A quartet of professionals will present talks on a variety of topics. From 10 a.m. to noon, Danielle YC McClean and Hilary Copeland present on children’s writing and interactive storytelling, respectively. Later in the day, from 1 to 3 p.m., Muli Amaye offers a window into the benefits of an MFA programme, while Jeremy Poynting, founding editor of Peepal Tree Press, leads an “Ask a Publisher” seminar. Venue: AV Room, National Library.
4. Closing the Festival Friday, the Big Black Box in Woodbrook comes alive with Sons of the Soil: Selvon Meets Stalin, an evening of music and writing in honour of two of T&T’s departed creative icons. Starting at 7 p.m., MCd by elisha efua bartels, Sons of the Soil showcases readings from writers Earl Lovelace, Anthony Joseph, Lisa Allen-Agostini, Andre Bagoo, Vashti Bowlah, and Lance Dowrich, responding to the literary legacy of Sam Selvon. Musician Chantal Esdelle and her band Moyenne follow, in an instrumental medley of Stalin’s many hits.
5. April 29 opens at 10 a.m. with 2019 Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo, headlining a wide-encompassing session with her protégé, Ghanaian novelist Ayesha Harruna Attah. The two will discuss Evaristo’s prolific body of work, her numerous years of creative activism, and the value of mentorship; Evaristo will also read from her new memoir, Manifesto: On Never Giving Up. Venue: Old Fire Station, Port of Spain.
6. A double-header moko jumbie tribute towers over the festival Saturday! First, in “Tall Tales” at noon on the Abercromby Street Arcade, writers elisha efua bartels, Caroline Mackenzie, Amílcar Sanatan, and Portia Subran read newly commissioned prose and poetry inspired by the figure of the moko jumbie. The event also includes a special performance by past National Queen of Carnival winners Shynel Brizan and Stephanie Kanhai. Next comes Jumbie Cinema at 1 p.m. in the AV Room, National Library, a lineup of short films investigating the connections between Carnival creativity and community. Look for shorts directed by Christopher Laird, Shari Petti, Shaun Rambaran, Drew Howell, and Miquel Galofré.
7. The second of the Big Ideas discussions, in partnership with The Cropper Foundation, homes in on the pressing issue of climate change, and its effect on vulnerable Caribbean island states. Titled The Crisis of Our Time?, the April 29, 3.30 p.m. panel features T&T’s climate negotiator Kishan Kumarsingh; NGC president Mark Loquan; Vianney-Marie Williams, Caribbean Youth Environment Network PRO; and community activist Roslyn Williams-George; chaired by academic Keron Niles. Venue: Old Fire Station, Port of Spain.
8. Responding to the theme of “A Changing Climate”, contenders will throw their satirical placards in the ring at the NGC Bocas Lit Fest’s fourth annual Ole Mas Competition, April 29 at 5 p.m. at the Library’s’ Hart Street Arcade. Participants, who can enter in either the individual or band categories, will vie for special prizes in the competition, held in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts and with the support of the Port of Spain City Corporation and the National Carnival Commission. Expect to see piquant wit and wordplay take the stage!
9. April 30 may be the Festival’s final day, but it still offers a panoply of events, including the book launches of Henry Swanzy: The Selected Diaries — Ichabod 1948-58 (1 p.m., AV Room) and Equal to Mystery: In Search of Harold Sonny Ladoo (3.30 p.m., Old Fire Station), both brand-new from Peepal Tree Press. The books chronicle the extraordinary lives of two figures who impacted Caribbean literature. Ladoo, whose untimely death in 1973 remains shrouded in mystery, wrote heartbreakingly and humorously on the lives of Hindu communities in rural Trinidad. Swanzy, editor of the BBC Caribbean Voices programme, shepherded a generation of Caribbean writing in 1950s Britain. Both books will be on sale from festival booksellers.
10. Everything else! Truly, there is no way to concisely summarise the jam-packed programme, including readings and discussions, a signature Extempo Debate, performances from local playwrights’ works, and a full Children’s Festival programme. Look out too for readings by the three genre winners of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize: Anthony Joseph (poetry), Ayanna Lloyd Banwo (fiction), and Ira Mathur (non-fiction). Events are free for adults and children alike.
The full festival programme is online at www.bocaslitfest.com.
The National Gas Company is title sponsor of the festival; OCM, First Citizens, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, NLCB, and the British Council are main sponsors; Massy Foundation and UWI are sponsors.