No flour? No problem!

When it was announced earlier this week that the price of flour would be increased, this induced panic buying, and a few individuals swore to omit the product from their eating habits altogether.
While some consumers can and will still pay for higher-priced flour, others may seek alternatives. Here are a few substitutes and how you can implement them in your home cooking.
Cassava flour
A grain and gluten alternative, cassava flour comes very close to the texture and flavour of all-purpose flour. Recipes call for a 1:1 replacement by weight, but with trial and error, you will come up with your own proportions.
5-Minute Cassava Flour Tortillas
Recipe/photo courtesy
INGREDIENTS
2 cups cassava flour (will not work with tapioca flour)
1 cup coconut milk
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup water
1-2 teaspoons sea salt to taste
2 teaspoons garlic granules
Fresh cracked pepper to taste,
about 1-1 1/2 teaspoons
Olive oil for cooking
Directions
1. Combine ingredients for the tortillas in a medium-size bowl and mix together until well combined. The dough should stick together and be a smooth consistency.
2. Divide the dough into ten equal parts and shape into balls.
3. On a piece of parchment paper, roll and pat each section of dough into a thin tortilla. You can use your hands to press out the dough into a tortilla shape or use a rolling pin for this. If the dough is sticking, sprinkle lightly with cassava flour.
4. Heat a frying pan on the stove over medium/low heat. Drizzle the pan lightly with olive oil for cooking.
5. Cook the tortillas for about one to three minutes on each side until it reaches the desired consistency. You can make them crisp or soft. It’s up to your personal preference!
Coconut flour
Coconut flour is high in fibre, thus aiding in digestive health and supporting healthy blood sugar levels. It has iron and potassium and is higher in protein than all-purpose flour.
Coconut pulp is dried out and then ground up to make this flour. It is not recommended for one-to-one substitutions because it absorbs more moisture and yields a denser, heavier texture.
Coconut Flour Chocolate
Doughnuts
Recipe and photo courtesy
INGREDIENTS
4 large eggs, at room temperature
1/2 cup sugar
6 Tablespoon cocoa powder
5 Tablespoons coconut flour
1/4 cup coconut oil
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
Donut Glaze:
1/2 cup powdered sugar
5 teaspoons coconut milk
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a silicone doughnut mould with coconut oil.
2. In a large mixing bowl, add the eggs, sugar, sifted cocoa powder, sifted coconut flour, coconut oil, sifted baking powder, vanilla, and salt. Mix to combine.
3. Place the doughnut mould on a cookie tray. Pour the doughnut batter into the doughnut mould. The batter should divide evenly into six doughnuts without overflowing.
4. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the doughnuts are baked through and a toothpick can be inserted and removed without crumbs.
5. Leave the doughnuts in the mould and place them on a cooling rack until they are completely cooled.
6. Very gently, remove the doughnuts from the mould. Turn the mould upside down and gently pop them out. If parts of the doughnuts break off, you can make extra glaze and use it to glue the doughnut back together.
7. Make the doughnut glaze by combining all the ingredients in a small mixing bowl. Whisk until there are no clumps. If you desire a thinner glaze, add more coconut milk.
8. Take each doughnut and either carefully dip into the glaze or spoon the glaze over the top. Leave the doughnuts to harden at room temperature or place them in the fridge.
9. Eat right away or store in an airtight container.
Channa flour
Also known as chickpea or garbanzo bean flour, it has a nutty taste and is a staple in Indian and Caribbean cuisines. It boasts high plant-based protein and minerals like iron and folate. It is also gluten-free. You can swap three-quarter cup chickpea flour (84 grammes) for one cup (120 grammes) of all-purpose flour.
Channa Bread
Recipe/photo courtesy
INGREDIENTS
1 1/4 cups chickpea flour
1 1/2 cups water
1 teaspoon salt
3 Tablespoons nutritional yeast
(optional for a cheesy flavour)
2 Tablespoons olive oil (optional)
Directions
1. Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C) (It will take longer for your oven to heat than it will to mix the batter).
2. Add the chickpea flour, salt and nutritional yeast to a mixing bowl.
3. Pour in the water slowly while stirring and add the oil. Continue to stir with a whisk for about 30 seconds, making sure it makes a smooth batter.
4. Add the ingredients listed in the version that you wish to make and stir again for a few seconds.
5. Grease a small 8x8 baking dish with about one tablespoon of oil and pour the batter into the dish. (You could also use an iron skillet or a pie dish.)
6. Bake at 425°F (220°C) for 20 minutes, then take out of the oven and sprinkle with Kosher salt (optional).
7. Turn down the oven to 350°F (177°C) and bake for an additional 20 minutes.
8. Let cool for about ten minutes before cutting into squares.
NOTE: Do NOT taste the batter! Chickpea flour tastes terrible before cooking.