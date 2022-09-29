Mondays and Tuesdays are usually days to which restaurant staff most look forward.
Stoves are off. Doors are closed. And chefs, waiters and bartenders relax at home with their feet up, or on a beach somewhere.
However, on this Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week (TTRW), staff bustled from Wing It restaurant, on the eastern end of Ariapita Avenue, to Trader Jack’s Island Grill, towards the west in MovieTowne, as diners flooded into those two spots and everywhere else in between in search of the best TTRW deal.
For those prioritising value for money, Wing It is undoubtedly one of the best places to start. New to the TTRW scene, the relaxed liming spot is Avenue-famous for their extensive wing sauce options.
For those not in the know, Wing It wings come in 15 different sauces including intriguing strawberry, tamarind, guava barbecue and lemon pepper fruit options, as well as the usual honey, buffalo and jerk. For those looking for a kick, they have Campari and Guinness.
Most intriguingly, they have added four new flavours for TTRW, including a festive sorrel, tangy salt prune, indulging pineapple white oak and sobering mango chow.
“We want to create an amazing experience, with great customer service in an amazing ambience where people can fully enjoy themselves,” Wing It restaurant manager Hermia Antoine explained, with a wave around the island beach front décor when the Express visited the restaurant on Monday.
At only $250 a pop for a three-course dinner Wing It’s TTRW menu gives diners value for money. The starter includes choice of chicken rings, mozzarella sticks, sweet potato fries, cassava fries and salad. Be warned that the chicken rings portion is “hella” filling.
The entrée is a choice of two flavours of wings, grilled pork strips, grilled tequila marlin, sauteed Hennessy shrimp, fried coconut shrimp, mango chow fried fish or grilled chicken. The entrée comes with vegetables and two sides from a list of mashed potatoes, wedges, macaroni salad, cheese pasta or vegetable pasta.
Dessert options, meanwhile, include a choice of chocolate cake, liquid strawberry and mango cheesecake or ice cream topped with chocolate or caramel syrup. Each TTRW meal comes with a complimentary glass of wine or cocktail.
Antoine, in the position for just two months, pitched the idea of taking part in TTRW to owner Mark Hospedales only weeks ago. The influx of new foot traffic has already proven her call right.
“You have to remain calm,” Antoine started, when asked about coping with the additional load.
“Customer service is the most important thing. It’s just about having our timing, having our tables set and reservations in order and working as a team. We really want this business to grow. We know this is Mark’s dream and we really want his dream to be out there,” she said.
A warm Trader Jack’s
welcome
Across town at Trader Jack’s Island Grill, restaurant manager Toni Goring warmly greets each guest entering the popular seafood MovieTowne spot.
A patient Goring personally attended to our table and took the time to explain the best wine pairing with their special $350-a-person three-course TTRW dinner.
When perusing the TJ’s appetisers menu, look no further than their delightful lobster bisque served with garlic bread. There is also a lovely shrimp crostini and, for the “boring” diner, “focus on that Carnival body”. I guess the Lemon Feta Kale Salad will do.
Their entrée line-up is where TJ’s truly shines. Expect to spend the most time annoying your waiter while you mentally go back and forth over a choice of churrasco ten-ounce ribeye steak served with parsley potatoes and garlic vegetables, or pairing a smaller seven-ounce steak with shrimp in chimichurri sauce. Or dive deeper into the sea with their shellfish rosée a medley of lobster, shrimp and mussels over mashed potatoes.
Or do like me and stay on land with the watermelon barbecue pork. Braised to perfection and served with good old french fries and cole slaw, the pork did not disappoint. A teriyaki-glazed salmon, creamy peppercorn chicken and a vegetarian paradise platter complete a seven-choice entrée menu.
Goring suggested a robust Cabernet Sauvignon with the pork and a light, crisp Pinot Grigio with the shellfish rosée. The lady knows her pairings. The food was so good that full mouths could barely utter the words “yes” when she checked on the table moments later to ensure everything was to our liking.
Perhaps the most endearing part of that Tuesday evening was Goring’s decision to let the food do the talking. Supremely confident in their TTRW offerings, she politely declined a sit-down interview, instead suggesting I call her, if necessary, for any additional information.
She was right. After having TJ’s TTRW dessert, Hershey’s chocolate truffle cake, there isn’t much left to be said but to signal a big thumbs up. Incidentally, their dessert menu also includes a strawberry cheese shortcake and various flavours of ice cream.
Wherever you choose to visit for this TTRW weekend climax, I wish you as a fulfilling experience as we had on the Avenue and at MovieTowne. Bon appétit!