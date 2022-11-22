‘No Row Lee’stirs up controversy

“LET the jackass bray.”
That’s the point-blank response from comedian Errol Fabien to anyone offended by his 2022 parang soca release “No Row Lee”.
Fabien sings about a “truculent, arrogant and argumentative” Chinese man who makes it “hard to live, in we small village” in the self-penned Yuletide ditty. He sings:
“Every single day someway some how
Dis fella Lee does find heself in row
So dis Christmas we doh want no row Lee
No row Lee.”
The song has had an immediately polarising effect, with nationals seemingly split down the middle in praising and discrediting the tune on social media. There are several ongoing heated debates under the song’s music video posted on Fabien’s Facebook account.
Carla Tardieu wrote: “I love it! Kaiso, Kaiso!”
Michele Celestine, meanwhile, wrote: “Really, Errol Fabien? This is double entendre at its worst form. I absolutely condemn this tongue-in-cheek attempt to put down the democratically elected political leader of T&T. I am very disappointed in you, Errol Fabien, this track just fuels the ongoing disrespect and lawlessness we see being directed at the holders of public office.”
Fabien responded to Celestine directly in a post that has been liked hundreds of times, saying: “Come on, Michele. I expect better of you. How can you drag the honourable Prime Minister into this? This Mr Lee to whom I refer cannot step into our Prime Minister’s shoes.”
Yesterday, the comedian/calypsonian admitted to being delighted with the widespread strong emotional reaction to his creative work.
“There is quite a bit of satisfaction,” Fabien said, when asked about the equal amounts of love and hate he has gotten online.
“As a comedian if our work doesn’t offend then we doing something wrong. When we show yuh back yuhself in a light-hearted manner and it doesn’t offend then we doing something wrong. We being too nice,” he said, with an audible smile during a phone interview, between World Cup games, yesterday with the Express.
Fabien said the funniest part is he doesn’t believe his lyrical composition is anything special and didn’t expect the song to fall under this much scrutiny. It is currently the most discussed piece of music on the islands.
“The song at best is a silly song. If yuh really look at the lyrics is not no work of genius or immense creativity or cleverness really. It’s a silly lil song. All they have to do is let the jackass bray,” he laughed.
“Some people actually think the song is about (Pointe a Pierre MP) David Lee, but most people feel is the honourable Dr Rowley I singing about. I knew wiring it he (Rowley) would be the target I not going to be disingenuous about that, but I didn’t know it would offend the PNM (People National Movement) people because this song doesn’t really describe how Dr Rowley is portrayed to the public. Unless they think Rowley needs to be painted in a perfect light or something for the upcoming internal elections,” Fabien mused.
A calypsonian’s duty
It is a calypsonian’s duty to be the mouthpiece of the populace, Fabien said. Keeping this in the mind the former Best New Artiste Sunshine Award winner says he embraces all feedback on his work. Fabien most notably placed third in the National Humour Monarch competition in the 90s with his hilarious “Ato Tea Party”.
“These things (personal attacks) doh bother me because once you’re a public figure yuh open up for attack. But the truth is if yuh offended by this song yuh should be offended by all the Christmas parang humour. ‘Cork In She Hand’, ‘Put Something In She Mouth’, ‘Pone Annie’ by the late Kenny J, Del Torro, Rome and others.”
Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell, however, questioned Fabien’s calypso credentials saying his latest musical release was nothing but “opposition advocacy in song form”.
“Errol Fabien is a political aspirant and has been for quite some time in opposition of the PNM Government. I wouldn’t classify him as a calypsonian, but if he has indeed produced a calypso I believe it should be viewed as just opposition advocacy in the song form. He is just doing service to whichever party he now belongs to. I don’t even know which party’s views he now represents. I can’t keep track,” Mitchell told the Express via WhatsApp.
Mitchell added as culture minister he embraces all forms of free speech, saying: “As for free speech, by all means, within the confines of the law and within our customs, norms and traditional moral decency and acceptability”.
Fabien, meanwhile, maintains he is an independent politician and political commentator. He says he has shared both “kisses and kicks” to all politicians including the PM.
“I’m encircled by a picong culture. As an independent politician and a commentator I have praised Dr Rowley at certain times. I sang on (former PMs) Basdeo Panday, Kamla (Persad-Bissessar) and (Patrick) Manning and none of these cases came under this kind of fire. And this song is the least of these disciples,” he said.
“That being said, I am open for bookings,” Fabien coyly concluded.
(box)
Errol Fabien – “No Row Lee” lyrics
Intro:
Allyuh, hear nah
Ah looking forward to a peaceful Christmas
Ah quiet Christmas
Ah doh want no row
No way no how
Ah doh wha no row
Hear nah
Verse 1:
A Chinese man name Lee
Living in we community
Lee very hognorant
He truculent and arrogant
He argumentative, ah sense of privilege
He make it hard to live, in we small village
Every single day someway some how
Dis fella Lee does find heself in row
Chorus
So dis Christmas we doh want no row Lee
No row Lee
Spare we de row Lee
Dis Christmas we doh want no row Lee
Just stay away from we
Spoken:
Yeah take a lil vacation
Yuh know what, we go pay for it
Play a lil golf, talk ah lil cricket
Lime, take a quarantine, yuh know what ah mean?
Yeh, you is a fella, you know ting, you know ting
Verse 2
Lee like ah rottweiler
He could be a lot milder
Listen to me pal
Try and stop de bacchanal
Every day and night, Lee looking for fight
With all he might, de fella always right
Some say he not too bright
He giving dem ah fright
He angry like ah cow, but Lee always in row
Chorus
Spoken:
Gih we a lil social distance nah
Ah big one eh, ah big, big distance
Like if we starting ah race
Take a distance
Verse 3:
He doh really be sick
He gets better very quick
Once he play ah little golf
With Vivian and Rolph
He never get horn, ever since he born
He real love de ladies, but doh claim babies
De friends he liming with
Most of dem dim wit
But I tell you now, the man always in row
Chorus
Spoken:
Well listen nah man
Ah hear he riding out ah town yuh know
Yeah, ah hear some people talking
And is not just for Christmas
He go be gone for along time
Wha we go do boy
De place go nice up again
Bye-bye Mr Lee
Mr Lee bye-bye