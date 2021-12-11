Santa Claus dancing atop a truck to parang soca music and handing out presents to all the children in the village...
That’s the colourful image US-based visual artist Sayada Ramdial drew when asked to recount her favourite Christmas memories growing up in Freeport, Trinidad.
Ramdial, 31, has settled in Arizona in the South West United States with her husband Kyle. While the illustrator does her best to sketch an authentic island Yuletide, by playing parang and preparing pastelles and sorrel, she concedes “Trini Christmas is so much richer and livelier” than the American experience.
“Christmas here can’t compare. I miss the amazing food my mom would make—pastelle, turkey, bread, cake, sorrel and more. It’s just me and my husband, so we don’t really do much to celebrate other than making something nice to eat and play games and being lazy on Christmas Day.
“Last year with the pandemic going on, I didn’t even end up making sorrel or pastelles like I usually would in the lead up to Christmas, to have a taste of home. This year I hope I can at least make some sorrel,” a bubbly Ramdial told the Kitcharee during an online exchange last week.
It all began with a box of crayons
2020 was a significant year in Ramdial’s evolving art career. The gifted artist was asked to provide illustrations for Trinidadian author Summer Edwards’ children’s book The Wonder of the World Leaf. The project was distributed by New York-based publishing house HarperCollins as part of their educational Collins Big Cat series. Ramdial was later invited to sign with UK-based illustration agency Bright.
“I have been able to reach many more clients. Since then, work has been a lot steadier and I have grown quite a lot professionally. At this point in my career, yes, I do feel appreciated and respected, both from the Trinis who already knew and supported me, and from people new to my work as well,” Ramdial said.
With her star on the rise Ramdial marvelled that her art journey all started with a dream and a box of crayons.
The St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph graduate recalled being first introduced to art while attending preschool at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus. Her immediate interest in creative expression was nurtured and encouraged throughout her youth. That support from educators and parents is critical in helping children to recognise and hone a talent, she said.
“I suppose as is the case for many people, my first introduction to art was with crayons as a very young child in preschool. I always enjoyed art class in primary school, and maybe somewhere during that time, someone was encouraging enough to cement that interest in my mind. I really believe that encouragement from others is what it takes for a child’s potential to turn into a talent they want to pursue. At least, that’s how it was for me,” Ramdial recalled.
Art tutor Ronald Aguilar encouraged a young Ramdial to pursue art outside of the classroom and while in fourth form at St Joseph’s she sat the art exam at the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) level. Certain she now wanted to pursue a life of artistic expression Ramdial switched schools after learning of the exceptional Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) art programme at Naparima Girls’ High School.
“I knew Naparima Girls’ had a very strong art programme, headed by Charmaine Sieusankar. I was one of only four art students in the year group, and it was a great experience getting to explore our craft together with her help. I am so grateful for all the teachers and people, especially my parents, who encouraged me throughout that time. They are the reason I was able to become an artist,” she beamed.
Coming to America
After graduating secondary school in T&T with a full scholarship Ramdial knew she had to find the ideal fit to take her art education to a next level. In researching her next step, she happened across the Illustration programme at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia.
“The reason I applied there was because their presence at college fairs sparked excitement for me. Seeing all the different ways art could be split up into a wide range of fields was fascinating. I was especially interested to find out that Illustration is a career option I could pursue,” she recalled.
After graduating Ramdial returned to T&T and worked as a freelance artist. During this time, she created a line of local-themed Christmas cards. But, the goal was always to migrate to the US, she said, to explore both work and love.
“I was in a long-distance relationship with a classmate from university, which wasn’t always easy. Once my time was up, I was free to get married and move to Arizona to be with my husband, Kyle,” she smiled.
Ramdial admits it was tough going when she returned to the US in 2017. Illustration jobs were hard to come by and she found herself heavily relying on her T&T links to generate income.
“In the early days when I first moved there, I was still mostly relying on my previous clients from Trinidad for freelance jobs. The nice thing about my work is that I’ve always been able to work from home, thanks to the Internet. But generally, things were slow for a while. It was like going from being a small fish in a small pond to a tiny fish in a giant lake,” she lamented.
Despite the challenges of the ongoing global pandemic Ramdial says she is thankful her talent remains in demand as she relies solely on her art “to bring out de ham”. She is currently working on another children’s book project with local author Jeuannne Alkins called The Most Magnificent and is also set to provide illustrations for Jamaican author Sade Smith’s upcoming book Julie and the Mango Tree.
“I hope I can keep making more books,” Ramdial laughed when congratulated on her busy schedule.
“This past year, I checked off a goal I had of illustrating a cookbook, and I would love to do more of those since I love to eat, cook and draw food. I hope these amazing opportunities will lead to even more exciting book projects in the future. Perhaps one day I’ll even try writing a book of my own,” she mused.
Ramdial said she would also relish the opportunity to design retail packaging. Wherever the road takes her, however, she is adamant her ultimate goal is for her art to have a positive impact on the world.
“I would absolutely love to do illustrations for products and food packaging, especially chocolate. I think that would be fun, especially if it means treat sampling,” she snickered.
“I hope one day I can walk into a store like Target and see something I illustrated sitting on the shelves, or better yet see someone pick it up and put it in their trolley. Ultimately, the ideal would be to have a variety of projects that I can have fun with, that can have a positive impact on others, that could comfortably sustain me and allow for a relaxed future,” she concluded.