Children do not choose to be lazy about schoolwork. It is my firm belief that all children want to learn and to perform well. However, circumstances beyond their control often interfere with their motivation and ability to perform. Most children who are referred to my practice due to underperformance and avoidance of schoolwork are interested in learning but may be demotivated because of a variety of reasons: social, environmental, learning and/or emotional.
We all struggle with learning at one time or another. If you reflect on your own school experience, you may recollect periods when the schoolwork overwhelmed you or seemed way over your head. Many learners experience highs and lows in their academic career, simply because we are normal human beings who are affected by issues occurring in our daily lives. We also go through developmental spurts which affect our ability to focus in school; puberty is one example.
One of the key factors that impacts children’s ability to cope is academic workload. If a child feels unable to cope with the amount of class work required, he/she is likely to feel incapable and become anxious, which can further affect the child’s performance. Educational research on children’s learning reveal that emotions have a strong effect on ability to learn. If the workload is demanding, or the school’s focus is on high achievement, a child may become anxious and panic about their ability to cope or recall. High levels of anxiety have been shown to interfere with memory, organisational skills and feelings of competence.
In our school system, children must sit a rigorous exam (S.E.A.) to enter secondary school, and there is a high level of competition for placement in particular schools. This often leads to children experiencing high levels of frustration and inadequacy. Every year I encounter children who are quite competent but who feel inadequate in the face of the impending exam due to demands of parents, teachers and the amount of class work and lessons. These children might shut down and perform as if they have a learning problem, forgetting basic skills they have already acquired. They worry about failure or being placed in so-called “unacceptable schools”. This leads to further anxiety that affects their mental health and ability to think clearly and the child’s self-esteem can be considerably affected.
Many parents and teachers are concerned about being able to detect whether a child has a learning disability or may just lack motivation. Parents need to carefully examine the issues that may be impacting a child’s learning struggles and take the steps to preserve their child’s well-being. Parents’ expectations also contribute to children’s anxiety about learning. I recommend that parents examine their expectations to see if they are making unrealistic demands. Be aware of their child’s capacity, offer reassurance, support and recognition of their efforts, and provide avenues for relaxation and fun.
In an interview on Multiple Intelligences, Howard Gardner (2009), described learners as having very different kinds of minds and different kinds of strengths, however, our school system tends to favour academic learners, so if your child learns differently, this may lead to feelings of incompetence. Again, parents, seek advice from teachers or other educational professionals to assist your child.
Jan Baumel (2004) refers to “academic stress points” that children experience as they move through different classes or levels. In our education system, for instance, the move from Second Year to Standard One can be quite a change for some children, also from Two to Three. In my discussions with teachers, I have discovered that children are expected to be more independent and capable at these two junctures. Teachers report that the change in level of work is not one step up but may be a level and a half or more, especially in Standard Three, due to preparation for the S.E.A. Baumel advised that parents should anticipate these “academic stress points” and support children via regular discussions, emotional support, and adjustments at home.
Baumel suggests the following tips to assist children with learning struggles:
· Meet with their teacher(s) and plan to work together to help your child
· Teach ways to relax both at home and at school
· Let them know that you believe in them, recognize their efforts, listen, empathize and discuss solutions.
· Identify their strengths and interests and support their efforts to develop them
· Tell them know it is okay to ask for help when they don’t understand a new concept or instructions
· Help them to develop effective organisation and studying skills
· If necessary, seek counselling to help deal with anxiety and unrealistic expectations
Remember your child is a special and unique person trying to find himself/herself. Therefore, get to know him/her and provide ways to support, motivate and help develop their potential.
