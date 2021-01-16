Nothing is off limits

“Vibes with Voicey” is the most popular show on local social media and with good reason.
Every Thursday evening soca star Voice (Aaron St Louis) puts on a hilarious variety show, on his Instagram Live, that exposes the biggest local and regional music stars to witty hard-hitting insults, encourages salacious, eye-bulging dancing, forces jaw-dropping personal revelations and generally engenders a whole lot of piccong.
Voice seems to have a natural talent for getting these celebrities to “jump out theyself” as they say. The San Juan youth somehow got Bajan soca queen Alison Hinds to shockingly bend over and wine for her webcam; Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea (Chinsea Lee) to go into detail about the kind of man she likes and soca princesses Nailah Blackman and Nessa Preppy (Vanessa John) to relive in front of thousands of wide-eyed viewers the moments they first found out they were “getting horn”.
“The silly side was always there. That comes from my family really; we’re always laughing,” Voice responded with a chuckle, when asked about showing his comedic side, during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday.
The three-time International Soca Monarch (ISM) said his close friends and family know him to be a big joker. Feeling disconnected from fans due to the restrictions of the ongoing global pandemic, he said he took to social media to reach out in an organic way by being himself.
“I began feeling distant from the world due to Covid and I never want to be far away from my supporters, physically or perceptually, so I decided to give myself to them in a more personal way through this Live,” he added more seriously.
By the third edition of the weekly show Voice said he and co-host Major Penny (Jared Penny) began to realise the full scope and potential of their creation. They were attracting viewers from all over the soca-verse and became the most widely shared and memed production throughout the Caribbean and its Diaspora.
“It started happening organically and soon after became intentional. We realised that this Live could be a place for everyone to connect and reconnect. That is something we are very proud of actually. We love that the live has affected so many people in a positive way,” Voice said.
Laughter is the best medicine
The two are about to launch the second season of “Vibes with Voicey”. They have recorded a hilarious promotional video for their return that features a blonde-wigged Penny putting an afro-wigged Voice through a series of training exercises in preparation for the upcoming season.
The “Dancing Away” singer said this light-hearted approach in the middle of high stress times is exactly what is needed to help lift spirits and give people a reason to smile through their pain.
“It’s a tough time. Many plans had to be cancelled. I just focus on my loved ones and my music, while giving thanks for different opportunities as they come.
“I believe it is the most important thing right now. In times like these it is imperative that we tend to our mental health. We have to find ways to smile and things to be grateful for when it seems like we’re losing everything. The intention was to have a place we can all have fun once a week and I am so grateful for everyone who tunes in to spend Thursdays with us. It is a relief for my team and I as well,” he admitted.
There is no plan or script moving forward for the show, he said. Voice says they plan to continue the same haphazard, unplanned approach that has gotten them onto the phone screens of thousands of fans weekly.
“To be honest, we take it week by week. There’s no grand plan really. As long as the people want us to provide this outlet for them, we’ll try to do it. As long as it helps people during this period, we’ll try to be there for them,” he said.
Voice said with no physical Carnival possible in 2021 T&T should grasp the opportunity to showcase and educate an attentive world audience on the true foundation of the festival.
“I believe that there are many aspects of Carnival that can and should be done virtually. Monday and Tuesday on the road may not be viable, but there are aspects of our culture that should be celebrated even in times like these.
“We have traditions that are so rich and don’t get enough attention and get lost amongst all the fetes. This would be an ideal year to showcase these aspects and teach and remind people, especially young people about them. I hope there are plans, that maybe we just haven’t heard of yet, to do this” he concluded.