Novels connected to Caribbean culture

Welcome to the latest instalment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly round-up of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.
New releases
Fire Rush (Jonathan Cape, UK; Viking, US), a novel 16 years in the making from Jamaica-born, UK-based Jacqueline Crooks, centres black womanhood in 1970s London and Bristol. Longlisted for the 2023 Women’s Prize for Fiction, Fire Rush follows protagonist Yamaye through a dancehall and dub-infused club scene, while she yearns for deeper connections to her Jamaican culture. The England Crooks described in her prose is indelibly steeped in Caribbean customs, from music to food to language patterns: proof of the permanence wrought by migration and resettlement, even in a xenophobic Great Britain.
The Gospel According to the New World (World Editions), by Maryse Condé, translated from the French by Richard Philcox, is a satirical and humorous reinvention of the story of Christ. Longlisted for the 2023 International Booker Prize, the novel follows the messianic path of Pascal, born on an island resembling Guadeloupe, who sets out to experience whether the world can be ultimately redeemed through the transformative power of spiritual love. Dictated by the author to her translator husband, the book has been described by 86-year-old Condé as her last. It follows in as strongly comedic and allegorical a vein as her larger body of prize-winning work.
A Sun to be Sewn (Other Press), by Jean D’Amérique, translated from the French by Thierry Kehou, balances both extreme violence and concentrated tenderness in one young girl’s coming of age. Set in the slums of Port-au-Prince, D’Amérique’s debut novel charts a course of personal growth despite often-horrific odds that frequently feels Shakespearean, yet is mired convincingly in a Haitian psychological awareness. The world of the novel is beset with terror, yet open to love and redemption. A prolific poet and playwright, the author has won the Prix de Poésie de la Vocation (2017) and the Apollinaire Discovery Prize (2021).
The Human Origins of Beatrice Porter and Other Essential Ghosts (Catapult), Soraya Palmer’s debut novel, focuses on sisters Zora and Sasha Porter, both of whom are estranged from their melded Trinidadian and Jamaican heritage. The sisters’ parents kept numerous secrets, none of them easily explained: Zora and Sasha navigate layers of suppressed trauma in order to get to the heart of their own identities. Palmer’s novel doesn’t evade the haunting capacity of the immediate past, nor does it hide from the intergenerational morass of parent-child bonds. The novel impressively hones in on the specific challenges facing diaspora Caribbean youth, who straddle multiple states of being.
Self-Portrait as Othello (Carcanet), the sophomore poetry collection by Jamaica-born, UK-based Jason Allen-Paisant, reinvents the damning stereotype of Othello’s Moor, in experimental and ekphrastic verses. Thinking with Trees, Allen-Paisant’s first book of poems, won the 2022 OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry: his second collection is as sensitively wrought, more directly interfacing with the politics of blackness and the hyper-sexualisation of the black male body. The poems travel through 17th-century Venice, morphing into the anthropocene: daring and inventive, they ask searing questions of desire, governable selves, and the act of possessing another.
Awards and prizes
Books by writers from Trinidad and Tobago have won all three genre categories of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, and now go on to compete for the overall award. The three category winners are Sonnets for Albert by Anthony Joseph, winner of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Poetry; When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo, winner of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Fiction; and Love the Dark Days by Ira Mathur, winner of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Non-Fiction. The overall winner, who will be announced on 29 April at the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest, will take home a cash award of US$10,000, and the other genre winners will receive US$3,000 each.
Antigua and Barbuda novelist, journalist, and children’s author Joanne C Hillhouse has received a 2023 Anthony N Sabga Award for Caribbean Excellence in the field of Arts & Letters. The award entails a cash prize of TT$500,000; a gold medal; and a citation, all of which will be conferred upon Hillhouse at a June ceremony in Port of Spain. Hillhouse, a 2014 CODE Burt Award for Caribbean Young Adult Literature Finalist, is the author of numerous books for both adults and young readers. In 2004, she founded the Wadadli Youth Pen Prize, to foster encouragement in and actively support the development of the literary arts of Antigua and Barbuda.
Festival news
The NGC Bocas Lit Fest launched the programme for its 2023 edition on March 15, unveiling a three-day schedule with over 80 events and approximately 100 writers, speakers, and performers. After three years in a virtual, online format, the festival returns this year as an in-person event, based at the National Library in downtown Port of Spain, with satellite events in other locations. The full programme of free events—including readings, discussions, music, drama, films, and events for children—is available online at www.bocaslitfest.com. The festival also includes a series of six workshops on topics ranging from the craft of writing to preservation of archival documents and fashion psychology. All workshops require pre-registration, with a fee of TT$100. Register online at www.bocaslitfest.com/workshops.
Also returning this year as the concluding event of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest are the First Citizens National Poetry Slam.
Caribbean bestsellers
Independent bookshop Paper Based (paperbased.org) shares its top-selling Caribbean titles for the past month:
1. Hungry Ghosts, by Kevin Jared Hosein
2. Love the Dark Days, by Ira Mathur
3. The Stranger Who Was Myself, by Barbara Jenkins
4. Breaking Free — a Journey from Trauma to Empowerment, by Angela Laquis-Sobrian
5. Sonnets for Albert, by Anthony Joseph
