Novels connected to Caribbean culture

Acclaimed jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles says he is eager to be on home soil to share his new musical works.

Charles is set to return to T&T for a weekend of shows this month.

The University of Miami Associate Professor of Studio Music and Jazz, will stage Etienne Charles & Friends on April 15 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, Port of Spain, and April 16 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando.