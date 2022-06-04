Now & FOREVER

Calypso Rose is a living, breathing, shirt-lifting, wining, midriff-exposing musical institution.
The iconic calypsonian, who signs her music contracts as McCartha Linda Lewis, is a rock star in the genre and one of, if not the most recognised musician in world music today, that hails from this twin-island Republic.
The venerable Tobago-born singer/songwriter has revelled in the global spotlight since teaming with French/Spanish singer/music producer Manu Chao (Jose-Manuel Chano) on her 2015 album Far From Home.
Since then, the girl from Bethel has won Best Album in the World category at Victoires de la Musique (French Music Awards), the Grand Prize for World Music at France’s SACEM (Society of Authors, Composers and Publishers) Grand Prix and was honoured and named Officer in the French Order of Arts and Letters.
As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Rose also became the oldest artiste to play at the legendary Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in California, USA in 2019.
Aunty Rose, as she is lovingly called by all her nieces and nephews in music, celebrated her 82nd birthday on April 27. True to her easy-going nature Rose made light of the landmark on Instagram telling her 30K followers she was “28 today, oops sorry 82” in a comical post that has since gone viral.
“I am doing good, very good, taking it slow and getting my health ready to go back to France in September,” the affable kaiso icon told the Kitcharee during an online exchange from her New York, United States base.
At 82, Rose says she feels as creative as ever. She has no plans of slowing down any time soon and urges fans to look out for her new album Forever, due on August 26. Rose dropped the first single of the project “Watina” which features Mexican/American guitar legend Carlos Santana.
“I am very happy and still feeling creative, I have my guitar and I sing my old songs and even some new ones,” Rose said about making music in her 80s.
Working with Santana, albeit remotely, has been a fulfilling experience, as she has long been a fan of the Latin jazz and rock ‘n roll fusion master’s work, Rose added.
“I didn’t meet Carlos Santana before, of course I know who he is and always love his music. I was very happy to hear that my record label approached him to be on ‘Watina’. We didn’t meet up (in person) for the recording so I haven’ t had the opportunity to meet him (physically). But this is a powerful song with a powerful message and I was happy to have a big artist like him help carry the message further,” Rose said.
Literally changing the face of calypso
More than her on-stage calypso triumphs, Calypso Rose remains most proud about what she did off stage to change minds and hearts towards greater inclusivity and respect for women in music.
Rose wrote her first calypso “Glass Thief” in 1955 after seeing a man steal glasses from a woman in the market. It is the first calypso that openly denounced the chauvinism and sexual inequality rife in the genre and society at large, at that time.
In 1978 Rose became the first woman to win the then titled Calypso King competition with her first recorded song “Cooperation”. The victory forced organisers to rebrand the show as The National Calypso Monarch, opening the door for more equal opportunities and representation between the sexes in calypso music.
Rose counted the monumental moment among her “greatest achievements” during her open chat with the Kitcharee Friday.
“Rivalry existed in calypso and it was hard for me to take my place as a woman. That is why one of my greatest achievements is winning Calypso Monarch in 1978 and making them change the name,” she smirked.
Today female artistes enjoy great respect and reverence in all forms of musical expression in T&T because of Rose’s groundwork. The general move away from open rivalries “to love and support” among contemporary acts is heartening, she added.
“For sure, even though there was rivalry, there was always love and support even back in the calypso days. But rivalry was also part of the, how do you say it, marketing of the music. The picong, extempo etc helped to build up the interest in the art form so we used that to our advantage as well, which didn’t mean we were actually fighting with one another,” she recalled.
“Humbled” is the word Rose chose to describe the emotion she felt when asked to look back at her long musical journey. While she doesn’t know what lies ahead, winning the first calypso Grammy would be a pleasing accomplishment, she admitted.
“Ah, well its what the Lord has planned for me. I would really love to be the first Grammy winner for calypso music.
“I am very proud of my achievements and they are not over. I am also humbled to have come from Bethel, Tobago to have stood firm for my passion and beliefs and then to have been able to share that gift and joy of calypso music with the world,” she concluded with a huge smile.
Calypso Rose’s remarkable career timeline:
1940 – McArtha Linda Lewis is born in Bethel, Tobago.
1955 – Calypso Rose writes her first calypso “Glass Thief”.
1963 – Wins the then Calypso King competition in St Thomas with “Cooperation”.
1967 – Performs with Bob Marley and the Wailers at the Grand Ballroom in New Yor City.
1970 – Celebrates the birth of soca music with her first soca song “Action is Tight”.
1974 – Wins Calypso Queen competition four years in a row (1974 – 1977).
1977 – First woman to win T&T Road March title with “Gimme More Tempo”.
1978 – The Calypso King competition is renamed Calypso Monarch in honour of Calypso Rose after she wins with “I Thank Thee” and “Her Majesty”.
1986 – Named Ambassador at Large of Liberia for her song “Pepper Soup” and efforts to support the improvement of life in the West Africa nation.
1991 – Awarded Most Outstanding Woman by the National Action Committee for Women in T&T.
1999 – Receives International Award of Caribbean music
2015 – Works with Manu Chao on her platinum album project
2017 – Wins Best Album in the World category at Victoires de la Musique (French Music Awards)
2018 – Presented with the Grand Prize for World Music at France’s SACEM (Society of Authors, Composers and Publishers) Grand Prix
2019 – Becomes oldest artists to play at the legendary Coachella festival in Los Angeles, USA
2020 – Honoured and named Officer in the French Order of Arts and Letters.