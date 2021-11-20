NPATT celebrates Junior Parang with Nuestra Tradición

Parang is not only for seasoned singers and musicians. In order to keep the artform alive, the next generation of parranderos are also highlighted, showing their own talents and style through the annual Junior Parang Festival.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, this year the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago will celebrate the young performers with Nuestra Tradición, the virtual 2021 Junior Parang Festival yesterday and today.
NPATT celebrateted the youth yesterday with Junior Parang Through the Years.
Performances from previous festivals were compiled and packaged to be streamed live on NPATT’s Facebook page.
Today will feature performances of schools and youth groups recorded this season will be premiered at 1 p.m.
“We cannot let Covid stop us from presenting the art form. We have to keep our culture alive so we are being innovative, to ensure the parranderos, particularly the young and aspiring ones, can enjoy the sweet parang music,” said Joseph Bertrand, NPATT’s Youth Officer.
Hosts for the Nuestra Tradición weekend are Bertrand and Holly Betaudier Jr, carrying on the legacy of late cultural impresario, Holly Betaudier.