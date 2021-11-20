NPATT celebrates Junior Parang with Nuestra Tradición

Bishop Anstey

NPATT 2019 Secondary School Champs — Bishop Anstey/QRC

Parang is not only for seasoned singers and musicians. In order to keep the artform alive, the next generation of parranderos are also highlighted, showing their own talents and style through the annual Junior Parang Festival.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, this year the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago will celebrate the young performers with Nuestra Tradición, the virtual 2021 Junior Parang Festival yesterday and today.

NPATT celebrateted the youth yesterday with Junior Parang Through the Years.

Performances from previous festivals were compiled and packaged to be streamed live on NPATT’s Facebook page.

Today will feature performances of schools and youth groups recorded this season will be premiered at 1 p.m.

“We cannot let Covid stop us from presenting the art form. We have to keep our culture alive so we are being innovative, to ensure the parranderos, particularly the young and aspiring ones, can enjoy the sweet parang music,” said Joseph Bertrand, NPATT’s Youth Officer.

Hosts for the Nuestra Tradición weekend are Bertrand and Holly Betaudier Jr, carrying on the legacy of late cultural impresario, Holly Betaudier.

LADY ELIZABETH

LADY ELIZABETH

In this first instalment of Lady Elizabeth, we meet the matriarch of the Montano clan, Elizabeth “Lady” Montano, during her childhood in Carenage. It seems that from even then, God was preparing her for the eventful lifelong journey she’s been on alongside her husband and sons Marcus and Machel. Along the way there have been obstacles to overcome, challenges to conquer, falls, getting back up, dusting off and moving forward again.

Waiting in hope for his shot

Waiting in hope for his shot

Having undergone treatment after contracting Covid-19, extempo champion the Mighty Lingo (Joseph Vautor-La Placeliere) was discharged from Arima Hospital, on November 2. Yesterday, he told the Kitch aree he continues to have problems breathing and needs to rest if he is to fully recuperate. He remains quarantined and continues therapy.

Kevon hopes to soothe aching

Kevon hopes to soothe aching

“Keep the faith. God is great and he knows best.”

That’s the uplifting message from New York-based singer Kevon Carter to the people of T&T during the current spike in Covid-19 cases here at home. T&T recorded 537 new cases of Covid and 17 deaths on Thursday.

Carter, who returned to the United States earlier this year following the reopening of international borders, says he is “disturbed by the continued rise in Covid cases in T&T”.

An exquisite Christmas

An exquisite Christmas

Deborah De Labastide pours her genuine love for the Yuletide season into her popular ponche-de-crème blends, pastelles and black cake.

De Labastide’s self-branded Deb’s Exquisite Island Drinks line is a must-get for visitors at the annual Christmas upmarket at Lions Cultural Centre in Port of Spain.

The point of the parang soca spear

The point of the parang soca spear

Jerrod Johnson is the point of the spear of a new wave of soca parang music.

Aptly, Johnson is known in music circles as Bongo Spear. The Palo Seco-born musician catapulted into the national consciousness last year with his parang soca hit “Ah Not Eating”. His comical refrain of “ah not eating nothing dat smelling so” after being offered “food” by a neighbour’s wife became the unofficial anthem of Christmas 2020.