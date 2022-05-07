NPATT hosts 50th anniversary awards ceremony

SANTA ROSA First Peoples Community chief Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez paid kudos to the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NPATT) for their perseverance at its 50th Anniversary gala and award ceremony at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Keate Street, Port of Spain, on April 30. The theme was “A Golden Art Form Evolves”.
Bharath-Hernandez said the Santa Rosa Festival and parang art form have survived amid challenges in contemporary times. The community consists of about 400 members f which about 80 are active in everyday life.
The evening began with a prayer from Rev Fr Raymond Francis, Alicia Jagassar delivered the president’s address and Shane John provided the youth perspective. Dr Francesa Allard delivered the feature address in which she lauded the potential of the parang art form to promote unity and integration. NPATT vice president Henrietta Carter delivered the vote of thanks. Jagassar thanked those who had contributed to the success of parang. Facilitators were Mark Anthony and activist Andreina Briceno-Ventura, who translated in Spanish. Though absent, Culture Minister Randall Mitchell extended best wishes to the fraternity. Among those present were NPATT assistant secretary Maria Jagdeo, public relations officer Joanne Briggs, treasurer Nigel Winter and trustees Enrico Camejo and William Calliste. Other committee members present were Khalil Yaseen Ashraph, Sadi Waterman and Cassel George.
Also in attendance was a strong contingent from Arima including mayor Cagney Cassimire, who received the Borough Of Arima award; shaman Cristo Adonis, who collected the Santa Rosa First People’s Community award; businessman Balliram Maharaj and Holly Betaudier Jr, son of the late media personality Holly Betaudier. They were joined by former lecturer and author at The UWI St Augustine Dr Sylvia Moodie-Kublalsingh and her husband activist Dr Wayne Kublalsingh, cultural stalwart Clarence Moe and Lopinot cultural aficionados Donna Mora and Miguel Browne. After the formalities, everyone enjoyed dainties like pastelles and ponche a creme.They visited the Bodega, where they purchased cocoa, mugs etched with “cocoa peons” and wines.
Citing the analogy of hummingbirds in flight, Bharath-Hernandez said: “Fifty years is an importance milestone in the life of any individual or institution. The years represent purpose, relevance, perseverance, and joy in living, and in performing. Their wings can beat up to 80 times per second. They can fly long distances to reach their destination. This represents perserverance and endurance. Hummingbirds are the only birds with the ability to hover, fly forward, backward and upside down.”He added: “Parang therefore was an integral part of the Catholic Mission in Arima, and in the celebration of the Festival of Santa Rosa. It was an opportunity for the First Peoples to “loosen” up from their situation of slavery and showcase aspects of their way of life. So together The Santa Rosa Festival and parang art form survived to this present day. The Bands in the Parang Association, and the Association itself, have never failed to be part of our celebrations, and our Community has never failed to invite them. In fact, the presence and performance of a dozen or more bands at the Festival of Santa Rosa, officially opens the parang season.” Bharath-Hernandez also gave thanks for the illustrious award and said: “ I accept this award, not only in the name of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community, but in the name of all the stalwart parranderos who did not allow the challenges to overcome them, and marched forward as pillars for the institution which is joyously celebrated today. May NPATT and its member groups move on to another 50+ years, passing this great talent from generation to generation.”