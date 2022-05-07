NPATT hosts 50th anniversary awards ceremony

College Boy Jesse (Jesse Stewart) is the new leadeer of the legendary D All Starz soca band.

Jesse, the 2020 International Soca Monarch (Groovy), will fill the void left by his late cousin, soca icon Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) on the legendary Roy Cape-founded band’s frontline. Blaxx, a huge supporter of Jesse’s relatively young career, passed away from Covid-19 on March 28.