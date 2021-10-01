nTrinicooksTT

Pumpkins are such a staple in many of our traditional Trinbagonian dishes. A good pelau or callaloo is just not the same without that hint of pumpkin or, not to mention, that curry plate is not complete without a bright side of pumpkin talkari.
However, the common pumpkin is also rich in vital antioxidants, and vitamins, it is a very low calorie vegetable and contains no saturated fats or cholesterol.
Outside of its traditional use, pumpkin is so versatile that it can be the star in many dishes which are delicious, yet simple to make.
Here are just a few for you to try. Visit www,trinicookstt.com for more recipe ideas.
Creamy Pumpkin
Potato Pie
2 cups of potatoes, boiled and cubed
2 cups of pumpkin, boiled and cubed
¼ cup of pumpkin water
½ cup grated pumpkin (raw)
¼ cup of onion, grated
½ cup melted butter
½ cup grated parmesan cheese
½ cup grated mozzarella cheese
1 cup of cheddar cheese
1 cup full cream powdered milk
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
Pre-heat oven to 204°C (400°F).
In a large bowl, mash boiled potatoes, boiled pumpkin, onion, melted butter, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, powdered milk and 1/4 cup of pumpkin water.
Add salt and pepper to the potato and pumpkin mixture.
In a greased baking dish pour potato and pumpkin mixture and top with cheddar cheese and grated pumpkin and bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes.
Let rest for ten minutes and serve.
Pumpkin Dumplings
2 cups flour
½ tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
¾ cup finely grated pumpkin
Water
Place flour in a bowl with salt and pepper. Add pumpkin and 1 cup water. Mix well, adding enough additional water to form dough. You may need to add a little additional flour.
Shape into a smooth ball and let rest for ½ hour.
Form dough into desired shapes and add to boiling water to cook. Dumplings will float when cooked. Dumplings can also be added to a soup or stew to cook.
Remove and place in a colander to remove excess water. Use as desired.
Pumpkin and Pawpaw Smoothie
—Courtesy Cup of Joe Caribbean
1 cup cooked pumpkin pulp
2 cups fresh pawpaw (papaya) chunks
¾ cup evaporated milk
3 tbsp condensed milk
½ cup wheat germ
1 tsp vanilla essence
½ tsp ground cinnamon
Ice for blending
Place ice in a blender (approx. 6-7 cubes).
Add the pawpaw and the pumpkin. Add the evaporated milk and condensed milk
Add the remaining ingredients. Blend until smooth.
Pour into glasses and serve.
Pumpkin Pancakes
2½ cups all purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
1/3 cup sugar
½ tsp ground ginger
1 tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp salt
1½ cups milk
1 cup cooked mashed/pureed pumpkin
2 eggs
2 tbsp oil
1 tsp vanilla
Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, ginger, salt and cinnamon. Add the sugar and mix into the dry ingredients.
In a separate bowl, mix together the pumpkin and eggs with a whisk. Add the milk, oil and vanilla and mix until well combined.
Add the dry ingredients in approximately three parts, mix well after each addition.
Heat approximately 2 tbsp oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Drop 2-3 spoonfuls of batter into the pan, depending on the size of the pan.
After a short while, bubbles will appear on the surface of the pancake. Turn over on the other side and finish cooking. Remove from pan.
Repeat with remaining batter and serve warm.