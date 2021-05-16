Obesity a major factor in Covid-19 deaths

BACK in 2014 a former health minister warned that unhealthy lifestyles were taking a toll on our bodies and on the health care system. He could not have predicted that in six years the world would be confronted with the deadliest pandemic in modern-day history, a virus that has proven to be more deadly in people with obesity.
Studies have revealed that obesity is a major driving factor in hospitalisation, ICU admission, invasive mechanical ventilation and death from Covid-19.
Obesity, which is a Body Mass Index of 30 or higher, is a complex condition because the cells that store fat is also an endocrine organ and serves many functions normally which can become disrupted when someone is obese.
This significantly increases the risk for conditions like diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and that in itself contributes to the severity of illness and poor outcomes with Covid-19 infections, explained public relations officer of the Trinidad & Tobago Medical Association Dr Keegan Bhaggan.
“Further, being overweight or obese also can cause physical restriction to normal breathing. It also impacts breathing during sleep or when lying flat and is a risk factor to developing sleep apnea. Covid-19 is a respiratory illness so this restriction can worsen the effects of the disease and therefore make recovery more difficult,”said Bhaggan.
Additionally, an obese person’s bones, muscle tissue and heart also do more work in a resting state when compared to an athletically built person, so the physical reserve of some of these tissues to recover from damage brought on by illness may be longer, he said.
“So the way obesity contributes to poor outcomes in Covid-19 can be across many factors based on the function of the tissue, the physical restriction or the body’s reserve capacity for recovery,” said Bhaggan.
Over the past decade and counting healthcare professionals have been sounding the alarm on the disastrous consequences of unhealthy eating patterns. Yet the rates of adult obesity in the Caribbean have continued to climb.
Adult obesity in the region rose from six per cent in 1975 to 25 per cent in 2019 according to the Panorama of Food and Nutritional Safety published by the Food and Agriculture Organisation. Poor diets have cost us dearly here in T&T, statistics show that an increase in obesity has led to a rise in non communicable diseases like diabetes and heart disease.
Dramatic rise
Primary care physician Dr Visham Bhimull says the dramatic rise in obesity rates is not necessarily the fault of individuals but is directly related to the woeful lack of policies that can help people make healthier choices by regulating food labelling and advertising. He pointed to advertisements shown on television during primetime which promote unhealthy eating habits.
“We have no policies in place that control advertisements that promote unhealthy behaviour. Big businesses are benefiting while citizens are paying the price,” he said.
Nutritionist, personal trainer and founder of Empower Nutrition Mweia Elias says the link between obesity and severe illness from Covid-19 is a wake-up call. She says persons who are either overweight or obese should focus not just on losing weight but on getting healthy and making the necessary changes. She agreed with Bhimull that policies which can help people make wiser, healthier decisions must be implemented.
Elias referred to laws in the US which require restaurants to list calorie information on menus and menu boards. According to Elias, the Government can do more to address chronic diseases through educational campaigns and community-led programmes.
“Telling people to eat better is not sufficient,” said Elias.”There needs to be more focus on educating the public about what it means to eat healthy and how much physical activity is considered enough. There is very little information about what a balanced, healthy diet consists of or the appropriate portions of food for children of different ages.”
The fact that being overweight heightens the risk of serious complications from infectious diseases also underscores the need for early childhood obesity prevention.
“Children eat what parents eat so what we have observed is that in a household where there is an obese child, there is at least one obese parent. This is why education is so important, once children know better they can be the change agents in the family,”said Elias.
Bhimull added that social norms that contribute to obesity also need to be addressed.
“Spending a lot of time on social media, tablets and phones limit physical activity and have become the norm and this needs to change,”he said. “Policy makers whether they may be politicians or community leaders need to focus on interventions that are culturally tailored and inculcate healthier habits and positive health behaviours.”
Bhimull warns that If we don’t curb negative patterns now and bring about policies which allow people to make healthier decisions, the next pandemic we experience will be even worse and the increase in prevalence of obesity will see more people succumbing to pandemics.
Bhaggan agreed that more focus should be put on addressing obesity but he conceded that turning things around is easier said than done.
“We live in a world that makes gaining weight easy but losing it very hard...most of the population has easy access to plenty of cheap food but it isn’t always healthy,”he said. “We also work long hours and many are often sedentary during off times so I think modern life itself sort of leans towards weight gain rather than loss.”