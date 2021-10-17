Observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For a woman, the moment she detects a lump in her breasts, panic sets in.
Whether the biopsy results come back showing the lump as cancerous or benign, that woman’s life as well as that of her loved ones changes forever.
If a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, the long and possibly horrific treatment must begin immediately. If she does not have cancer, the shocking experience of having found a lump plays on the mind and often results in a host of lifestyle changes.
Back in the 1980s I met Anna-Maria Margaret Payne, then Garcia. We lived in the village of St John, St Augustine at the foothills of Mount St Benedict.
Payne came from a large and very popular family in the village. She and her sisters were among the most beautiful young ladies in St John and all the young men used to clamour to draw her attention.
Of course, Payne ignored their advances, but she was a very pleasant young lady, always smiling and polite. She was actually the first friend I made when I moved into the village.
Dare I say we quickly became quite close and she may have been my first serious crush. She, however, shot down any romantic notions I may have had. But she remained a devoted, and extremely patient friend.
We were involved in the Catholic Church in the village, being members of the choir, youth group and any other activities in the parish.
Payne was never a religious person but she loved God and was very spiritual, knowing how to pray and exercise faith. This would serve her well later on in life.
Payne migrated to the United States as a young adult. She eventually married and had children, enjoying life with a good job, devoted husband and wonderful kids.
Then suddenly several years ago, Payne was blindsided when she went for a routine mammogram examination.
“I had come to Trinidad for my grandmother’s 100th birthday celebrations in September. I spent four days returning to the US on a Saturday. I had an appointment to have a mammogram on the Monday at 1 p.m.
“During the procedure, the tech started crying. I tried to ignore, but she kept crying and then said, we have to do a sonogram. Tears were running down her face, I turned away from her and then the chief radiologist came to me and said, ‘Mrs Payne, there is no doubt in my mind that you have cancer.’
“At that moment, I just wanted to leave. To be with my kids and I broke down. I went upstairs to my primary care doctor and he called the surgeon. They did the biopsy quickly and the results were that I had cancer. My life had now changed drastically,” Payne told the Express.
The surgeon recommended that Payne remove her lymphatic nodes, 20 of them. This was followed six rounds of chemotherapy once every three weeks.
Boundless faith
Payne endured several months of pain and being sick as a result of the chemo. Then, when she had finally completed chemotherapy, she had yet another horrific life altering experience.
“I got so sick and was in pain as well as was vomiting and nauseous 24 hours a day. I finished my chemotherapy in February.
Then three days after my final chemo treatment, my husband was in a serious accident. He then picked up a bacteria and died. My life was again thrown into turmoil. I still had six weeks of radiation and I had to be on one of the chemo drugs for another year, because my cancer was not hormonal, but HR2 positive. All through this, I had to be there for my children. It was a difficult time for us. And added to all of that, I had to undergo a hysterectomy,” Payne said.
Having been in remission for some years and getting her life back to normalcy, Payne began to get back pains, scaring her and her family. Tests showed that a cyst had developed on her spine and she would have to have a biopsy done to determine if the cancer had returned.
This is where the boundless faith developed in Payne’s youth proved itself.
“As I prepared to go in for the biopsy in a couple days, I prayed and prayed hard. My family came together and prayed with me. When I went in for the biopsy, the cyst had disappeared. It was gone. That had to be God. He is good and faithful once you are faithful to Him,” Payne said.
It’s been 12 years since Payne had been initially diagnosed with cancer and she has had a couple other health challenges since remission, but has found happiness through her job, her three children and her five grandchildren.
Payne’s back to being that pleasant, gorgeous, fun loving, youth from St John Village. “A bess coco panyol Spanish,” as she was referred to back in the day by the fellas in the village.
“It’s been a long road. A survivor, 12 years and going. My God is an awesome God. I guess my work here is not done yet. I have three children, Mickel, Mickella and Alanis. They are all happily married and have given me five grand children. I thank God every day that I am here, able to be with them,” Payne said.
Be proactive
Breast cancer is sometimes found after symptoms appear, but many women with breast cancer have no symptoms. This is why regular breast cancer screening is so important. Breast self-exam, or regularly examining your breasts on your own, can be an important way to find a breast cancer early.
How to do breast self-examination:
Step 1: Begin by looking at your breasts in the mirror with your shoulders straight and your arms on your hips.
Here’s what you should look for:
Breasts that are their usual size, shape, and colour
Breasts that are evenly shaped without visible distortion or swelling
If you see any of the following changes, bring them to your doctor’s attention:
Dimpling, puckering, or bulging of the skin
A nipple that has changed position or an inverted nipple (pushed inward instead of sticking out)
Redness, soreness, rash, or swelling
Step 2: Now, raise your arms and look for the same changes.
Step 3: While you’re at the mirror, look for any signs of fluid coming out of one or both nipples (this could be a watery, milky, or yellow fluid or blood).
Step 4: Next, feel your breasts while lying down, using your right hand to feel your left breast and then your left hand to feel your right breast. Use a firm, smooth touch with the first few finger pads of your hand, keeping the fingers flat and together. Use a circular motion, about the size of a quarter.
Cover the entire breast from top to bottom, side to side — from your collarbone to the top of your abdomen, and from your armpit to your cleavage.
Follow a pattern to be sure that you cover the whole breast.
You can begin at the nipple, moving in larger and larger circles until you reach the outer edge of the breast.
You can also move your fingers up and down vertically, in rows, as if you were mowing a lawn. This up-and-down approach seems to work best for most women.
Be sure to feel all the tissue from the front to the back of your breasts: for the skin and tissue just beneath, use light pressure; use medium pressure for tissue in the middle of your breasts; use firm pressure for the deep tissue in the back.
When you’ve reached the deep tissue, you should be able to feel down to your ribcage.
Step 5: Finally, feel your breasts while you are standing or sitting. Many women find that the easiest way to feel their breasts is when their skin is wet and slippery, so they like to do this step in the shower. Cover your entire breast, using the same hand movements described in step 4.
Mammograms
Women should begin to have mammograms at age 30, especially if there is a history of breast cancer in their family.
Women ages 40 to 44 should have the choice to start annual breast cancer screening with mammograms (x-rays of the breast) if they wish to do so. Women age 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year. Women 55 and older should switch to mammograms every 2 years, or can continue yearly screening.