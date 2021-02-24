The National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago hosted the much-requested tour of our southland that entailed visiting a mud volcanic site that has been transformed into a park—the Los Iros Volcanic Park—home of the Erin Bouffe mud volcano.
This turned out to be a learning and soft-adventure experience for participants of the tour. The morning also highlighted the changing face of our landscape, not only geophysically but because of human impact.
Some members of the tour noted the new access routes and names that greeted everyone. Topping the list was the Royal Engineer Road, with signage “RE Road”, giving access to the new layout of a park. This was all new to the elders on the tour who, including this writer, were accustomed to accessing the area from the Lorensotte South Trace in Rancho Quemado. However, the new route from the Los Iros Road, back east along RE Road to the volcanic site, was now more convenient for bus tours.
The drive from the National Trust Headquarters in Port of Spain to the extreme south of our island kept us well informed and aware of passing built and natural heritage sites, as well as those representative of cultural icons such as Daisy Voisin and Angelo Bissessarsingh.
Participants always benefit vastly from the intimate hands-on knowledge imparted by National Trust officer Marlon Green. Though most people are familiar with these routes through the southland, Green always indicates items whose importance go unrecognised.
Green spaces to imbibe in
Travelling along the San Fernando Siparia Erin Road (SS Erin Road), our attention was drawn to the pumping jacks and cocoa lands that still coexist to shape the lives of surrounding communities. It was refreshing to also note that there are green spaces left to nurture those dependent on such.
No less green was our first, much-anticipated stop—the Los Iros Volcanic Park. From the outset, you get the impression of shady ambience filled with the twitter of birds.
Walking the tour through the park, Ronald Prince, one of the directors of the South-West Improvement Organisation responsible for the project, explained that the entire area originally comprised just bush and tall grasses.
“We cleared away mainly the underbrush and created a canopy-style ambience with footpaths to each site. This is called a volcanic park because there is a lot of activity here.”
As he led the group to each of several spots of ongoing activity, participants were amazed at the robust energy of mud ponds and cones.
“The Government gave us a choice of sites to develop, and we immediately recognised this one as a potential tourist destination and chose it. Previously, we used to come here to collect mud for mud mas during Carnival time.”
“So far, it is only the local people who know about the site, so we are planning to create rest spots for families within the overall area.”
Angus Prince led us to several types of mud volcanic formations, inclusive of bubbling mud ponds and sputtering cones, some of which spewed a mixture of not only liquid mud and water after each driving force of gas but oil.
Jigsaw puzzles on the ground
This was a constant reminder that mud volcanoes occur in oilfield regions. Oil tankers in the nearby Columbus Channel and a clear view of the Venezuelan coastline was a stark reminder of this to everyone present.
The outflows from the mouths of the vents created mud paths throughout the surrounding terrain, and these made for beautiful photos, especially when the mud was dried and cracked to form jigsaw patterns.
These mud volcanoes gradually claim increasing acreage of their surroundings, and a treeless landscape develops within each tassik or claimed area.
Angus placed a 15-foot (4.5-metre) pole into the mud lava at the mouth of a cone and sank it to its maximum length to the audible gasps of members of the group.
Mud volcanoes are also known as cold seeps and vent across the landscape of South Trinidad, even as far east Central. So far, no less than 19 sites have been discovered terrestrially, and according to Angus, they are still encountering more.
“This is all ours. This is what makes Trinidad so beautiful and tourists come all this way just to savour these pleasures!”
Members of this community make use of this mineralised mud not only for mas but for therapeutic purposes. Kathy Snaggs harvests this resource to produce therapeutic soaps for the skin.
Members of the tour busied themselves collecting bottles of the liquid mud for takeaway. Green informed the group that the National Trust will be hosting an adventure tour next month where members will be able to soak in the bubbling mud atop the mother cone, then proceed down to the beach for a sea bath. These tours are usually fully booked so he assured that repeats will be hosted subject to requests.
The Chulha Queen
On the second leg of the tour, members stopped in at Rancho Quemado’s Mud Oven, run by Judette Simon-Harris, where fresh bread, coconut bake, pone and lots more items straight from the oven were available.
The “Chulha Queen of Siparia” provided a sumptuous lunch straight from the chulha, then it was on to the dragon leg of the tour as I like to call it.
Pioneers Dragon Fruit Farm is located in Clarke Road Penal and is managed by Mr John, who was only too happy to welcome the tour party to his dragons, fruits that bear from the three-cornered cactus. In other rural and forested areas, they are known as three-corner fruits.
Mr John demonstrated how three pieces of the cactus are tied to a pole. The pole is set in a tyre filled with half-rotting wood and half chicken manure and soaked for about two to three minutes with water. After this, you do not need to water again for about two months as the cactus stores water. When the pieces climb the pole, they send out branches and it is from these that you harvest your fruit. Branches bear as many as 15 fruits, but you allow a maximum of three to five for quality results.
“The dragon fruit flourishes in the shade and bears year-round in cycles. This fruit was used in the past by farmers, especially those who worked bull and donkey carts. When the animals got bruised or injured, the fruit was crushed and tied to the spot for healing. People also used it personally by pounding and tying it in a poultice to the affected spot.”
“The dragon fruit has been recorded as beneficial in health issues such as cancer and diabetes, and heals from the inside. It is very popular in Asian and European countries.”
One participant on the tour mentioned that vegetarians use the fruit as a substitute for meat. Its fleshiness and texture are great for stews. One fruit weighs a hefty one and three-quarter pounds so that at a selling price of $80 a pound, you pay almost two hundred dollars for just one. It is definitely more economical to produce your own.
—Heather-Dawn Herrera