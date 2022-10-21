“Moo-zar!”
Shahnaz Bhamjee’s phonetic sounding-out of the title of her traditional East Indian restaurant is the first phase of an intriguing authentic South Asian culinary experience.
An affable and chatty Bhamjee welcomed, entertained and educated the Express at Muhzaa, earlier this month. The quaint, stylish Charlieville restaurant was a breakthrough star during the recently concluded Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week (TTRW), staying on the lips and social media fingertips of professional and amateur foodies around the island.
“Yes, I am fawncie!” Bhamjee exclaimed, following wandering eyes towards a unique pair of oriental hanging light fixtures.
You would be forgiven for driving past the nondescript restaurant front without even realising. Inside Muhzaa’s interactive approach to hosting, décor and quality of food make them, well, Muhzaa (Maza).
“Muhzaa means something you enjoy. If you really enjoy going out for food or anything for that matter, then that’s Oh Muhzaa,” Bhamjee explained.
As a child of Indian parents born in India, Bhamjee grew up with a deep appreciation for cultural expression from the sub-continent. It’s a perspective she is eager to share along with the message that “there are different forms of beauty”.
“We (Indians) have a rich history of poetry, architecture and food. We don’t believe beauty and culture only belongs to Europe or more recently to the American South. You usually see all these cafes that are very American-influenced, like a diner, or you would see European influences be it Italian or French. Because of colonialism we associate beauty and things on the upper end of things to be only very white. I’m like no.
“I want Trinis to be more open to beauty and know it isn’t just white. Nothing is wrong with white beauty; I would watch a French chateau and be like ‘Oh that’s lovely’. But, there are other forms of beauty in this world,” Bhamjee explained.
A very personal lesson
Finding beauty in herself and her culture is a lesson Bhamjee had to learn as a child. She didn’t always value the biryani, naans and hawlas that today enjoy rave reviews off her menu, she revealed.
Interestingly Muhzaa has added a vegetable biryani that includes carrots, potatoes, eggplant and bodi for Divali.
“I was sort of embarrassed about it. My food was completely different from everyone else, including the East Indians that settled here with their sada rotis and such. So even among Trini Indians I felt a bit awkward. At that age you just want to fit in,” she shared earnestly.
As she matured so did her sense of self. It started with friends marvelling the different flavours in her lunch box as a teenager before fully evolving into the open exchange she directs today.
“As I grew up I realised, wait, my friends love my food. I want more people to have that experience, to just keep having people enjoy our food. These are not recipes we just pulled off the Internet. I’m talking proper Indian food culture. It goes back thousands of years,” she said.
Muhzaa is also dedicated to maintaining a fully halal operation, she said. Bhamjee, who is Muslim, said it’s difficult to find halal meals prepared to the strictest regulations in T&T.
“Most places you go to have pork and alcohol on the menu and I can’t blame them, that’s Trini culture. But, I’m like I just want a place sit down and not feel guilty eating.
“That’s why I try to be very careful to respect the requirements of all faiths. I do prepare beef. So, my aunties are there with their bleach wiping down after prep. And I always tell my Hindu customers, don’t worry I fry it in a different oil,” she said.
Putting a satisfied smile on the face of every customer is a rewarding challenge, Bhamjee said.
“Yuh ever see an angry person when they belly full?” she asked rhetorically with a huge smile on her face.
“I want people to be more open to try new stuff. Trinis are very stuck, they would not try something. We are weird, new, different. I am not a cookie-cutting restaurant. Our flavours are completely different from typical and even authentic Indian restaurants.
“We are also not the most expensive. I don’t want to be classist. I want families to come and enjoy. So, we try to be as budget-friendly as possible, but we’re also not going to be the cheapest. I want to pay my workers above minimum wage. That way everyone smiles,” she concluded with another toothy grin.
Now that’s Muhzaa!