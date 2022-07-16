Oliver Chapman brings forth new talent

IN LESS than a year, Dianne Ramdeen has gone from behind the cash register to behind the microphone, churning out an EP’s worth of original music. Little did she know humming a tune while ringing up the till at the drugstore where she works would open a door to a whole new magical world.

“It’s fun. I have a lot of fun working with Oliver Chapman,” an affable Ramdeen told the Kitcharee Friday.

One look and Chapman says he knew she was a star. The veteran musician, who toured the world with his band Wildfire in the late 70s and early 80s, says he invited Ramdeen on the spot to feature on his 2021 album A Story Only I Can Tell.

“Somehow, I just knew that this pretty girl, behind the counter, was going to pull it off and make a difference,” Chapman shared Friday. On Chapman’s 2022 album project O’ How I Wish Ramdeen sings lead vocals on remake of Wildfire’s 1979 hit “My Life”, originally sung by Wildfire vocalist Anstey Hamilton. The video for the project has racked up thousands of views on YouTube.

“I don’t know how she does it; she just does it. There’s something about her naked innocence that doesn’t spare us the penetrating melancholy of the lyrics of that song,” Chapman said of Ramdeen’s outstanding delivery.

Learning from the master

Being in studio with Chapman is the best classroom any young musician could hope for, Ramdeen said. Above all she has taken to the veteran vocalists ability to get lost deep inside the lyric when recording.

“The more time I spend with him the better I get. I’ve always loved to sing but it’s always been a hobby to me. Now I’m thinking of a career in music, about what stages I will go on and how many people I can reach with my positive messages,” she beamed. Chief of those messages, Ramdeen says, is letting women know that there is always a bright side to every challenge they face.

“In spite of whatever you face in life you must always have hope and look on the bright side. That’s my message. The things you hear me sing about in ‘Hard Life’ I actually pass through that. I want to tell people you too can overcome, I love being a positive lead others can follow,” she said.

Producer Roger Israel, who has worked with both acts in studio in recent months, says the chemistry they share in the recording booth is undeniable. Israel predicts Ramdeen can make a real impact on local music in the coming years.

“The response to her work so far has been very encouraging, especially when one considers that that deep emotional expressiveness is so unlike what her contemporaries are currently doing. We are humbled by the reception,” Israel concluded.

SQUID GAMES

SQUID GAMES

There is no good or bad in music, just melodies and lyrics and truth.

That profound summation from Trinibad star Squid gave plenty food for thought during a week-long series of exchanges with the Kitcharee.

Born Kelvin Clarke, Squid is one of the main protagonists of the often openly criticised dancehall-soca hybrid that has been branded “zess music”.

Colombian artist to exhibit at Horizons

Colombian artist to exhibit at Horizons

“As long as I feel the need to take a brush and forget the world, its problems and fears and only sink into thoughts that are transformed into colours and images, I will continue to enjoy painting…” —Juan Carlos Suárez.

This July Horizons Art Gallery will once again feature the incredible paintings of the noted Colombian painter and muralist Juan Carlos Suárez.

Looking through Rainier's lens

Looking through Rainier’s lens

Rainier Lange lives in moments.

The talented lensman freezes still the most memorable second of his clients’ lives and gifts it back to them in the form of timeless portraits.

Lange captured one of those unforgettable moments, last Saturday, at Danielle Dieffenthaller’s Staying Alive benefit concert. His inspiring shot of soca star Machel Montano bowing to the ailing filmmaker, who needs a kidney transplant, appeared on the front page of the Express last Monday.

Oliver Chapman brings forth new talent

Oliver Chapman brings forth new talent

Breaking the mould for Carnival 2023

Breaking the mould for Carnival 2023

What’s the formula of an unforgettable band launch?

It’s a question the TRIBE Family of Bands is hoping to answer with The Launch, its presentation of costumes for Carnival 2023 on July 23 at the Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain.

Heritage Library celebrates 108th anniversary of PoS

Heritage Library celebrates 108th anniversary of PoS

Postcards featuring Port of Spain now and then and large photographs of several landmarks in the city are on display at the Rotunda, National Library.

Mounted by the Heritage Library, the exhibition is being hosted in commemoration of the 108th Anniversary of the City of Port of Spain, usually celebrated on June 26.