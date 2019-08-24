Olivia earns fruition of her dream

Olivia dreams of using her voice to escape the poverty in which she was born. Her mother is conservative and believes her daughter should only lift her voice in religious praise. The contrasting life views put a serious strain on their relationship.
That in a nutshell is the storyline of Kevin Adams’ feature film Queen of Soca. Adams’ film took the Lord Kitchener Auditorium audience through a emotional roller coaster, on Wednesday, at its world premiere at the Carifesta edition of the trinidad + tobago film festival, at the National Academy of the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.