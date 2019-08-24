Olivia dreams of using her voice to escape the poverty in which she was born. Her mother is conservative and believes her daughter should only lift her voice in religious praise. The contrasting life views put a serious strain on their relationship.

That in a nutshell is the storyline of Kevin Adams’ feature film Queen of Soca. Adams’ film took the Lord Kitchener Auditorium audience through a emotional roller coaster, on Wednesday, at its world premiere at the Carifesta edition of the trinidad + tobago film festival, at the National Academy of the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.

Oui papa yo

“Oui Papa Yo” was the creative theme given to the grand fashion showcase held at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) in Port of Spain last Thursday evening, and it served as a most adequate expression and one of the more common exclamations heard in response to the jaw-dropping creations displayed by over 30 designers from Trinidad and Tobago and around the Caribbean region.

The streets of the Caribbean come alive

Everyone is talking about the facades at the Caribbean Festival of the Arts (Carifesta) Grand Market. Artistic impressions of the Twin Towers from downtown Port of Spain, the Chamberlain bridge from Bridgetown, Barbados,

Olivia earns fruition of her dream

Celebrating independent artists

The Little Carib Theatre’s semi Open Mic showcase and fundraising series—Live@The Carib—returns on August 30, serving as both a celebration of independent artistes and the nation’s Independence Day.

Dawad celebrates Stalin & the Southland

Last week Tuesday, film enthusiasts came out in full support for the films that were screened at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain (NAPA). One such film was A Mural by the Sea, directed by Tony Hall.