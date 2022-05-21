On the road again

Raymond Ramnarine

GEARING UP: Dil-e-Nadan lead singer Raymond Ramnarine.

Phenomenal!

That’s exactly how chutney soca band Dil-e-Nadan feels to be back out on the road performing and interacting live with fans across the world, says manager Richard Ramnarine.

Lead singer Raymond Ramnarine has taken his “Everybody Loves Raymond” concert to four sold-out venues in Miami and New York in the United States and Toronto in Canada. The Gasparillo-band also has bookings in the Netherlands in Europe and in Orlando and New York in the coming weeks.

Raymond says being on stage again is like being at home as it is his personal comfort zone.

“The feeling is phenomenal. Hence the reason all the sold-out events. I’ve always said that being on stage is my comfort zone. It’s home. The love and energy from the fans is like no other. Our fans deserve this and we’re doing all we can to bring the highest level of entertainment to them,” Raymond said.

Richard says the next stop however, will be home. The band returns to T&T on Indian Arrival Day to celebrate the birthday of their father and band founder Ramnarine Moonilal. “It’s a double celebration of life. We will celebrate our father’s birthday. And it’s also a time where we reflect on our forefathers and their struggles and sacrifices. The celebration of our rich culture and our people and the music that we all love brought to us from our forefathers,” Richard said during a WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Thursday.

Building stronger

global networks

Travelling across the US and Europe also provides the perfect opportunity to build stronger networks, Richard said. Dil-e-Nadan has been embracing new genres and making connections with artistes across the globe, he revealed. “We are back in studio. Making new music. And new collaborations. We’re embracing every genre and networking with artistes from around the world. Our mission is to unite the world with music,” he said.

The band has created Team Music Boss (TMB) a collaboration with entertainers across the region and US, Richard said. “We have formed an amazing group of entertainers from Trinidad, Guyana and USA called Team Music Boss (TMB) and the fans are loving every artiste. Raymond Ramnarine is now fondly called The Music Boss (TMB),” Richard said.

The band is also looking forward to Carnival 2023 and the possibility of greater opportunities for interaction between artistes and fans.

“We are welcoming a return to Carnival in 2023. But like in the past when Covid hit us, our ultimate objective is the safety of everyone. To this day we stand by that. So with hope and prayers we all anticipate a more productive and joyous 2023 and with that said, let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope we have the world’s greatest festival again because the world’s greatest soca chutney band is ready and waiting,” Raymond concluded.

