Because of the landslips typical of the terrain of the highland area of Lalaja, the only access road to the village is always fraught with challenges, especially during the rainy season when drains are blocked and water makes its way across, leaving thick mud, deep pools and collapsed edges in its wake.
Over the years, there has been an exodus of villagers from the area to other ravel-friendly parts in and around Arima. Some people still maintain their estates, Lalaja being a prime place for agriculture, however, they only make the arduous trip up the mountain road once a week to harvest for market.
Those with four-wheel-drive vehicles fare better, but still complain they incur considerable expenses on maintenance.
Hikers use the Lalaja route for easy access to several waterfalls in the Heights of Guanapo. They also use it to access the pass down into the Madamas valley or continue east along the crest of the range to reach El Cerro del Aripo.
At the junction of the pass, some go west to Morne Bleu.
One perk of using this road is that, during mango season, it is awash with the fruit falling from trees on estates, lining either side.
We were making the trip along this road today simply to enjoy the cruising mists, typical of this part of the Northern Range at this time. Parts of the roadway that curved steeply around bends to continue up and out of the valley of Arima and across to the head of the valley of Guanapo had been graded since our last trip.
However, after the cross over, there were unattended landslips that blocked the drains, causing excess water to cross the road, so damaging the infrastructure.
Villagers are familiar with the many trouble spots and are always willing to advise as to how far your particular vehicle can go.
We encountered a stretch where the marks of tyres disappeared into a muddy, water-filled depression. We decided to investigate the depth before venturing further. The water had no way of escaping the depression because of the mounds of mud at the sides.
Bushy got to work at once, digging out the blockage and cutting a release path to drain the water down the hill. After some time, the water level dropped enough for us to see the solid bottom.
Not too far from this spot, it seemed that wildlife was oblivious to the poor state of the road as there was fruit galore along the sides of it. Plumrose was abundant here and those that a manicou discarded, from the safe height of the tree, had fallen to the ground to join others that had dropped on their own. Other animals, such as lappe and tattoo, have the promise of a feast here.
We found that the intermittent stops we made to ensure the safety of continuing along the road were not all just work. This was when we got the chance to enjoy panoramic views of the Guanapo valley.
Except for the livid scar of the quarrying on the western side of Chaguaramal, we always regard it as one of the most beautiful valleys along the southern side of the Northern Range.
Though mists attempted to shroud the painful sight, when they cleared, the ugliness of that spot returned.
After dealing with several more water-filled muddy depressions and breakaways along the road, and managing to manoeuvre a small fresh landslip, we eventually made it to the point where other vehicle drivers decided to park. This was the spot where a good mountain water bath, in the pool of a Lalaja cascade, was enjoyed.
There was an obvious reason why the vehicles were parked here. And after all the work of blazing a reasonably comfortable drive for motorists along the road, it was only natural that the rest of the day should be spent in relaxed mode.