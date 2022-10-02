People suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) will have access to free drugs from January 2023. Speaking at last week’s budget presentation, Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert proposed that the AD medication, Donepezil 5mg and 10mg, be a part of the Chronic Disease Assistance Programme (CDAP).
Imbert said the annual cost outlay for the item is approximately $27 million. The measure is expected to take effect on January 1, 2023. Imbert said:
“I am proposing that Alzheimer’s medication of Donepezil 5mg and 10mg be included in the CDAP programme to address the needs of an increasingly ageing population and the advent of a marked uptick in the incidence of ADs or dementia inter alia.”
Donepezil tablets belong to a group of medicines called acetylcholinesterase inhibitors. Donepezil tablets are used to treat the symptoms of dementia in people diagnosed as having mild to moderately severe AD.
Dementia is a general term used to describe symptoms that impact memory, performance of daily activities, and communication abilities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia and gets worse with time.
It affects memory, language, and thought.
While younger people can develop dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, the risk increases as you age. Despite dementia or Alzheimer’s disease being most common in adults over 65, neither is considered a regular part of ageing.
AD is the sixth leading cause of death in the US, and the numbers are rising locally and internationally. According to the latest WHO data published in 2020, AD and dementia deaths in Trinidad and Tobago reached 215, or 2.50 per cent of total deaths. The age-adjusted death rate is 12.27 per 100,000 of the population, with Trinidad and Tobago at 150 in the world.
The Express contacted various pharmacies to find out whether Donepezil was available and the price for the 5mg and 10mg tablets. Most of the pharmacies, including Kappa Drugs, Bhaggans Drugs, and Superpharm, did not have the brand available.
Not a cure
One pharmacist, who preferred to remain anonymous, said Donepezil is expensive and is usually only available at hospitals and at clinics. But popular brands like Aricept and Palixid are more readily available and much cheaper than Donepezil. Aricept 5mg retails for $40.55 to $57.32 for one tablet, while Palixid retails for $18.50 to $20.50.
Donepezil is used to treat confusion (dementia) related to Alzheimer’s disease. It does not cure Alzheimer’s disease, but it may improve memory, awareness, and the ability to function.
The pharmacist was not aware of the Imbert’s proposal to make Donepezil available through CDAP. “Donepezil is a very expensive drug. I am not aware of the minister’s comments, but there are a lot of pharmacies that don’t carry the brand. We order it for customers who request it, but it’s not a fast seller because there are far cheaper brands,” the pharmacist said, adding that the pharmacy will order the drug only if a customer requests it by making a down payment of half the price.
While reports have linked Covid-19 to a significantly increased risk of new-onset Alzheimer’s disease, psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh said the rise in conditions such as Alzheimer’s and dementia is due to an aging population. According to Deyalsingh, 13.4 per cent of our total population is over the age of 60, and this number is expected to rise.
Deyalsingh added, “Covid-19 does cause long Covid in some people and the Covid fog is well documented where people are experiencing cognitive challenges.”
Deyalsingh commended the Government for making Donepezil a treatment option. “Cataracts, prostate disease, as well as dementia would be increasing. It is commendable to now have Donepezil as part of our treatment options. We must also appreciate that dementia changes start ten years before the signs are manifested. Most of these Alzheimer’s drugs have a limited effect of slowing down the disorder, which is progressive,” he said.
Deyalsingh said the prevalence of dementia in the Caribbean and Latin America can add to the increasing economic burden. “Not only for the country, but there is the caregiver burden where relatives experience the physical, emotional, and financial cost of providing care,” he said.
Michèle Saunders Clavery, president of the Alzheimer’s Association of Trinidad and Tobago (AzATT), praised the Government’s proposal to include Donepezil in the CDAP programme.”
From the calls received by the association, almost on a daily basis, Alzheimer’s is very prevalent. While Donepezil does not cure Alzheimer’s and other dementias, NHS UK has reported that it does help with some types of dementia and treats some symptoms of Alzheimer’s, Calvery said.
Calvery added, “It is nothing short of wonderful that the Minister of Finance has proposed that Donapezil be included in the CDAP programme. If this medication is indeed expensive, then more gratitude to the Government, any government, for including Donepezil on the CDAP list,” Calvery said.
