Every year on June 5, the world celebrates the environment. This day is designated by the United Nations to raise awareness of environmental issues facing our planet such as global warming and climate change, wildlife crime, human overpopulation and pollution. This day also highlights the critical need for environmental protection.
First held in 1974, World Environment Day has engaged many people over the years, including governments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), communities, environmental bodies, conservationists and citizens to advocate for environmental concerns and stimulate change.
The 2020 World Environment Day theme of “Celebrate Biodiversity” encompasses the variety of all life on Earth. Biodiversity is typically a measure of variation at the genetic, species and ecosystem level of all living species on our planet. This includes animals, plants, bacteria and fungi.
Messages from nature
The National Geographic website says, “While Earth’s biodiversity is so rich that many species have yet to be discovered, many species are being threatened with extinction due to human activities, putting the Earth’s magnificent biodiversity at risk.”
Protecting our planet will not only safeguard nature and the diversity of life forms within it but will also help care for us human beings. Every part of nature is connected—from the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat and the environment in which we inhabit. All parts of nature are linked in an intricate network, and any negative effect to these interconnections can have disastrous, rippling effects in the environment.
According to Worldenvironmentday.global, “These are exceptional times in which nature is sending us a message: to care for ourselves, we must care for nature. It’s time to wake up. To take notice. To raise our voices. It’s time to build back better for people and planet. This World Environment Day, it’s time for nature.”
With millions of species on our tiny planet we call Earth, today, many continue to go extinct at the hands of man. According to britannica.com, there are more than 16,000 species of plants, animals, fungi and algae that are currently listed as endangered on the International Union of the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.
It is quite concerning the large number of wildlife which is currently endangered. Figures show almost 700 species of animals and 900 species of plants are considered endangered or threatened in the United States alone. These species run the risk of disappearing off the face of our planet and never to be seen again.
Our diverse island
Human-made threats such as overhunting and overfishing, land and marine pollution, habitat destruction and fragmentation, deforestation, introduction of invasive species, human-wildlife conflict, global warming and climate change, poor agricultural practices and an over-population of the human race are the drivers of population declines of wild animals and plants worldwide.
In our very own country of Trinidad and Tobago, a rich biodiversity can be found. Our two islands are made up of several ecosystem types, including rainforests and fresh rivers and swamps. Our wild animal population includes over 760 butterfly species, over 450 bird species, over 60 species of bats and over 45 species of snakes. An array of mammal types is found in our forests, including the nine-banded armadillo, lappe, red-brocket deer, black-eared opossum, Trinidad white-fronted capuchin, red howler monkey, red-rumped agouti, ocelot, southern tamandua, crab-eating raccoon and silky anteater. For a small island state, our biodiversity is quite diverse.
As World Environment Day nears, let us remember and respect the variety of life—both animals and plants, around us—even right in our very own backyards. Ecosystems not only sustain lives of wildlife by providing food and shelter but are places where they can breed, nest and reproduce. The environment too provides us with all the necessities we humans need to survive. For these reasons, it is crucial for us to look after nature since our lives depend on it.
It is time to take action. It is time to make a change!
