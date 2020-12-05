Oodles of doodles

LOCAL artist and creative director of Oodles of Art Doodles, Malissa Diaz has been creating art officially for the past 15 years. Her interest in art, though, began from the moment she was able to hold a marker; back then her tiny creations were the result of a child’s imagination. Today, her artwork which can be found in local and international homes has been molded by years of experience and exploration of different mediums. Her goal is to create art that brings spaces to life and adds colour and excitement.
“As far back as I can remember, I’ve always been attracted to art. It’s a part of who I am and it’s my way of expressing myself without saying a word. Sometimes, as adults we are not sure of how we want to express ourselves but art gives us the freedom to do so,” says Diaz.
Diaz’ journey to becoming an artist began when she spotted an ad in the papers for a basic drawing and painting course. In 2018 she participated in the Royal Hearts Art Exhibition where the focus was on honouring artists.
Diaz loves nature, design, bold lines and lots of colour. She finds inspiration in the work of Georgia O’Keeffe, the famous free spirited artist who was one of the most successful female artists of the 19th century.
“She couldn’t be boxed in,” Diaz says of O’Keeffe. “Instead she allowed herself to create based on what moved her. Even as artists, sometimes we try to do things that people will like. But instead of following trends, I create what I want to see and what I want to feel. For instance I’m one of those artists who creates the most colourful pieces when I’m sad.”
A sense of joy
Diaz enjoys working with colour pencils and acrylics. Not everyone appreciates abstract pieces but already Diaz’ work has been picked up by local and international art lovers.
“That gives me a sense of joy and accomplishment,” says Diaz who enjoyed using fabric to make art before she pursued fine art.
In 2018 Diaz combined her love for art and business and Oodles of Art Doodles was born.
“Even though I was very shy, I knew it was time to use my God-given talent to help others,” she says.
Oodles of Art Doodles focuses on Diaz’ love for creating, teaching and people, and provides services such as art for sale, commissions, OOAD Art Club (art classes for kids), paint parties, sip and paint events and MD designs.
“As a child growing up, craft was my outlet. I loved to draw and create. I always understand kids and teens and their need to create because I was that child. I needed to express myself and most times I was not sure how to do so. Expression through art is and always will be the theme of Oodles of Art Doodles. I want to create an avenue for kids to express themselves through art, A place they feel safe ‘to feel’. I love convincing kids and adults alike that ‘they can’,”she says
Since the start of the pandemic, Diaz has moved her classes to Zoom which allowed her to expand her clientele. She has students not only here in T&T but in Canada, London, Antigua and Saudi Arabia.
Her youngest art student is just four. It still amazes Diaz to see how eager her students are to keep up with their art classes which have proven to be enjoyable and somewhat therapeutic during the pandemic. At the end of each cycle, Diaz has an online virtual exhibition on her Facebook page highlighting the art work of her students.
In the future expect to see Diaz’ private collection on exhibition.
For more info, go to www.facebook.com/OodlesOfArtDoodles/