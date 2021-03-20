Oozing with talent

One of the most skilled, gifted and versatile bassists to have ever come from this island is Julius “Ooze” Cooper.
Not only is his playing style unique, with an inventive and expansive collective of riffs and rhythms, Cooper has over the years mastered an impressive range of genres. And, he just seems created for the stage, for as relatively small in stature as Cooper is, he has always stood out pointedly.
Interestingly, although Cooper has evolved into the first class bassist he is, as a youth, playing bass was not on his mind.
“I started playing music at the age of 11. I actually wanted to be a drummer at that time. I lived two streets away from popular singer/ drummer KV Charles, and he came to my house many times to give me lessons on the drum kit my mom had saved up to get me for my birthday at age 12.
“Shortly afterwards I started playing drums at my church, St John’s Baptist Church in Port of Spain. Two of my school friends, Colin Mottley and Dave Thomas decided they wanted to start a school band. The only problem was that Dave played keyboards and Colin played drums, so the only thing missing was the bass. I quickly picked up the bass to fill that void in the band and I never looked back.
Interestingly, Thomas, who lived in Belmont back then, introduced Cooper to another developing young musician named Richard Ahong. They would not only become close lifelong friends, but both become unique, much sought-after musicians, each in his own right.
Anyway, back to the story at hand.
“The bass just felt like my perfect instrument to connect the rhythm section to the rest of the music. We also had a piano at home and because of my growing love for music I also picked up the piano and a guitar that my brother was playing at the time. So I can actually play four instruments, but bass is definitely my favourite and main instrument,” Cooper said.
Taking every opportunity to learn
Cooper took advantage of the music class at school to help hone his skills. He also took drum lessons from legendary master drummer, Michael “Toby” Tobias and did music theory under the direction of another legend, saxophonist Clement Smith. Although he made sure he learned the rudiments and theory in formal settings, Cooper has over the years relied on his ear and natural inclination in playing with the bands over the years. Being proficient at guitar, keyboards and drums has served to enhance his wizardry on the bass.
Another contributing factor to Cooper’s level of proficiency was his playing at his church as a youth. A lot of exceptional musicians over the years cultivated their talent in the church.
“I definitely cultivated my skills while playing in church, but I then sharpened my skills when I started playing with bands at the age of 13.
“I played with the Clement Smith Ensemble, Gemini Brass, TnT Sunblast, Taxi, Second Imij, Surface, SuperBlue and the Love Band, Question and Caribbean Posse who I’ve played with for the last 20 years. Each band was a new learning experience and provided really great moments for me, Cooper said.
Reserved, but on stage...
Also an accountant, Cooper defines himself as a shy guy from San Juan. Once on a stage, however, he transforms into an extroverted showman who thrills audiences with his energetic physicality and mesmerising bass rhythms and riffs. Especially when he was with bands such as Taxi and Second Imij.
“So I was a little shy accountant from San Juan till I auditioned for Second Imij. After my audition I waited weeks with no response from them. I decided one day to pick up the phone and call Johnny (Gonzales) to find out why I didn’t hear back from them positive or negative.
“I found out they were actually trying to hire either me or a popular female bassist. As fate will have it I was the one that got the job in 1989. Johnny and Joey (Ng Wai) made fun of me constantly because I was so quiet and shy, until they started to see how multi-talented I was.
“I soon started to do the programming for the band and had a major hand in the creation of “Jump on the Count of Four,” “Poison,” “Raise your Hand if you’re Single,” “Golo,” “Rock Your Body,” and “Na Na”.
Just a drop in the proverbial bucket
Being a member of Second Imij was more like being in a family and although Cooper eventually moved on, as did other members, the relationships formed during their time in the band have lasted and even grown deeper over the years since.
After Cooper left Second Imij he started working exclusively at KMP Music Lab recording studio with producer Kenny Phillips. “His sons, Kyle and Kacey were little kids then, but they were both always curious and interested about the music that was being created in the studio. So I was not surprised when I later learned that they became popular and successful producers,” Cooper mused.
Cooper’s parents had migrated to the US in 1985 and he decided some years later to join them. This opened the way to new adventures, musical and more, for the gifted and affable young man to whom fellow musicians were drawn to and enjoyed working alongside.
“My parents migrated in 1985 and I later decided to join them in Queens, New York in 1999. I lived there until I got an offer from the late, great guitarist George Victory to take up an opening at a club in Daytona Beach, Florida, to play five nights a week.
“I moved to Florida in November of 2000 and have been here ever since. I’m still playing at the world-famous Ocean Deck located on Daytona Beach.
Covid-19 has hit Florida pretty hard and we were unable to perform for six months. Fortunately, six years ago I started to work in the healthcare industry, so I was able to sustain myself through this pandemic. Florida was one of the first states to reopen and I’ve been gigging again since October 2020. So far so good, and I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” Cooper concluded.