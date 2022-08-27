Orange Sky’s ‘Last Blast’ signals return to stage

Rock band Orange Sky is set to make their return to a live stage with a full concert performance, next Saturday at the Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, St James.
Aptly titled “Last Blast”, the band will signal the end of the “Summer 2022” by reuniting with their fanbase and digging deep into their extensive 27-year music catalogue.
Orange Sky lead singer Nigel Rojas said the showcase will represent a “continuation of the band’s two-decade saga of musical prowess”.
Rojas started Orange Sky with his brother Nicholas nearly three decades ago. The Port of Spain-based band celebrated 25 years of music-making with a series of virtual exchanges in 2020 during the height of the global pandemic.
“This is what we were dreaming about and talking about since Nicholas was six years old, and I was ten years old. Everything that has happened with Orange Sky and in our lives for the past 27 years literally were dreams that came true, and the saga continues. We feel as if we’re now starting. We feel like we are now beginning a new chapter, after 25 years,” Rojas told the Kitcharee earlier this week.
The local rock pioneers will also debut music from their new 11-track album Strang Days including the already popular singles: “Crazy”, “Wheels” and “Temporary”. The September 3 appearance will be their first in front a live crowd in over three years, Rojas said.
“We’re calling it the ‘Last Blast’ because it’s the last Saturday before the end of summer. We just want the whole of Trinidad to come on down, we are really looking forward to connecting again with local fans,” Rojas said.
An explosion of pent-up energy
Rojas said after two years without a major rock show on the islands, fans of the genre can expect an intense explosion of pent-up energy from his band performing their hits: “Real Love”, “Vitamin G”, “Alone” and “Beautiful Day” among others.
“We’re going to come with all the energy of the last three years of being repressed and not being able to do what we do best, which is to play live and connect and share our music live. That’s a big part of the Orange Sky vibe.
“The energy that we’re going to bring is a depraved, desperate energy—it’s going to be unbelievable. We can’t wait to share with our fans the new music and our original hits,” he said.
Rising rockers, The Narrows, which features Sabastien Camacho, son of Orange Sky drummer Dion Camacho, will open Saturday’s show. Veteran bands Sidekick Envy, Bangaseed and Incert Coin will also perform.
Ozzy Osborne/Black Sabbath tribute band, Mr Crowley will also be flying into Trinidad to share the stage with Orange Sky, Rojas added. The British cover band set the Guinness World Record for the Largest Air Guitar ensemble during KCAL’s Rock N Roll Bingo Event at San Manuel Casino, California, USA.
“We’re looking forward to a magical night. The feedback has been unbelievable and ticket sales are fantastic so far. Fingers crossed we’re going to have a good night. Thanks to all our sponsors for still believing in us, keeping rock and roll alive. We want everybody to come out and have a great time.”