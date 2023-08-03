Orlando’s Awakening

Orlando Octave is on a musical mission to bring national healing.
In direct response to escalating incidents in violent crime in T&T, Octave will on Sunday, stage The Awakening, a conscious musical experience. The showcase, which features his Kornerstone band, is free to the public. Interested persons must contact Octave’s team to be listed and receive venue information, as space is limited.
“I realise what I’ve been doing is really a musical journey I’m on to deliver music to heal the nation. What we up against is a spiritual warfare, this is not physical, but music is the most important tool on Planet Earth. Music is healing,” a concerned Octave told the Express yesterday afternoon.
The diminutive singer, a converted Hebrew Israelite, says the situation is so dire that “all right-thinking” people, regardless of religious belief, “need to come together to speak out with one voice”.
“Silence has gotten us nowhere. We seeing people dying and going about our life normal. We can’t wait for a family member to die to come out and say something. Until people start to speak out, there will be no change.
“I need my church people, all people who hold those same sentiments, to come out. Just as some forces are going hard to promote evil, we have to come out,” Octave rallied.
That outcry must start with his musical peers, Octave added. He called on all musicians, singers and songwriters to “give people what they need” and “not what they want”.
“It’s us (artistes) who giving people what they want and not what they need. Even though my colleagues are doing music the people want, some of them already excelling in that aspect, they living good. But what happens next? That can’t be all.
“You can’t see your fans showing you love year after year, but you not reciprocating. Our fans dying, bro. How can you really be for the people and you silent in the moment like this?”
Speaking up for the people is a role the old calypsonian openly embraced, Octave noted.
“This is the role of the old calypsonians. Not just to be the mouthpiece for the people, but to speak out against injustice. I’ve noticed this has changed not just in calypso alone, but also in soul music, R&B and even hip-hop. Why is the right thing being silenced? Everybody saying they want rights and equality, but who standing up to demand those rights?” he mused.
Called by a higher power
Using his voice for the voiceless and educating people is a calling Octave said he got from his God.
“The Most High gives me that power. The Most High called, and when he call you have to see the signs and read it,” he said.
Losing close friends to violence has also motivated Octave “to make a difference”.
“I seeing people who I know no longer here with me. It affects me. It affects people who I see on a daily. I am not disconnected with the people, I am there with them and I am seeing what is happening.
“I am amalgamated with the people, so I have a first-hand experience of what the people feeling. Trust me—that level of pain, it not nice to see,” he continued solemnly.
Octave says while people suffer on the ground, “aloof politicians are too distanced to understand, let alone care” for their constituents.
“Our political parties are disconnected. There is a gap between this generation and that generation that went before. Our politicians started off grounded, but they got disconnected with the people, and many of the people around them advising them were never connected with the ground. So we have people making decisions for people lives that they don’t understand,” he remarked.
All is not lost, however. Octave believes T&T can “once again be a place of family and love”.
“Of course we can do it. There are a lot more positive—than negative-minded people in T&T. We need to know God. We need people who care about people more than enriching themselves. We have to get away from the tribal politics and being loyal to red and yellow colours, and instead be loyal to each other,” he said.
Octave is determined to do his part and lead by doing. His Awakening musical showcase is the first step in reaching people and engendering real change.
“This is a spiritual awakening, consciousness, awareness, healing. The message we need to get in tune is healing. We need to change our diet and I don’t mean just what we eat, but also what we listen to, what we see and what information we feed our children. Sometimes the herbs does be bitter, but it’s what we need to heal,” Octave concluded.